Grow Your Hair Faster With Beer! Hair Care Benefits Of Beer

Did you know that beer can do wonders to your hair? Surprised? Yes, most of us search for remedies for our hair to grow longer. We try different medicines, chemical treatments, several shampoos and creams and other hair care products to grow our hair.
How to grow hair faster is the common question we all have on our mind. The answer for this question is right here. Beer!
Apart from an alcohol, there are several other ways in which beer can be used for hair care. It contains proteins that help repair the damaged hair and restore its structure. Vitamin B in beer helps in hair growth and maltose helps the hair to become stronger.
Beer also contains biotin, which is one of the most important vitamins, providing healthy hair growth. Biotin also helps prevent dandruff and stops hair loss.
So, let's see how you can use beer to grow your hair with some homemade remedies.
1. Beer And Egg
Ingredients:
½ cup of beer
1 egg
1 teaspoon of avocado oil
Method:
In a bowl, add beer and egg. Mix them well. Next, add 1 teaspoon of avocado oil in it and mix them together. Apply this mixture on your hair and massage it from the roots to the tips of your hair. Cover your hair using a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off with normal shampoo and conditioner. Repeat this once in a week.
2. Beer And Honey
Ingredients:
½ cup beer
1 teaspoon honey
1 egg yolk
1 banana
Method:
Blend the above ingredients to make a thick paste. Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture from the roots to the tip of your hair. Cover it with a shower cap and leave it on for 1-2 hours. Later, wash it off using regular shampoo and conditioner. Use this once a week.
3. Apple Cider Vinegar And Beer
Ingredients:
¼th cup of apple cider vinegar
1 cup beer
Method:
Leave the beer for a few hours or overnight. After the beer has gone flat, mix it with ¼th cup of apple cider vinegar. First, wash your hair with a regular shampoo and conditioner.
After you've applied a conditioner, pour the mixture on your hair. Massage this over your hair and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.
4. Beer Shampoo
Ingredients:
1 and a half cup of beer
1 cup shampoo
Method:
Boil the beer in a pot for 15 minutes. Once the beer has cooled down to the room temperature, mix it with 1 cup of shampoo. Use this shampoo in place of your regular shampoo and rinse your hair in cool water. You can use this shampoo whenever you wash your hair.
5. Beer And Strawberry Hair Mask
Ingredients:
1 cup of beer
3-4 ripe strawberries
Method:
Mash the strawberries and add 1 cup of beer to form a paste. Apply this paste on your scalp and massage in a circular motion. Leave this mask on for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with your regular shampoo after 20 minutes. You can use this remedy once in a week to see the desired results.
