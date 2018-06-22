Coconut Oil Remedies For Frizzy Hair

Apart from cooking, coconut oil is a very common and effective ingredient that can be used for many other purposes. It is used for a good reason in many of the beauty products that we use in our day-to-day life.

Today's lifestyle has given way to several beauty problems, including premature greying, hair fall, dull skin, etc., and frizzy hair is definitely one of them.

Coconut oil, that is antibacterial and antifungal in nature, not only helps in treating dry scalp but also will help in getting rid of dry hair. Also, coconut oil acts as the best moisturizer for the skin and is very effective for the hair than any other oils that we have.

Frizzy hair and dry scalp go hand in hand. To moisturize your roots as well as your hair, a coconut oil treatment is required. Here are some remedies using coconut oil for treating frizzy hair and dry scalp.

Coconut Oil And Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil helps in controlling excess oil production of the scalp. If you have an oily hair, this mask will help you in getting rid of the frizzy hair.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp jojoba oil

How To Do:

1. In a bowl, add equal quantities of coconut oil and jojoba oil.

2. Mix them well.

3. Apply this mixture on your scalp and massage it in a circular motion.

4. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

5. Finally, wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Coconut Oil And Camphor

Coconut oil and camphor is an excellent solution to prevent and treat frizzy hair, as camphor contains properties for healing the scalp and hair.

Ingredients:

1 tsp of camphor

½ cup coconut oil

How To Do:

1. Mix together camphor and coconut oil.

2. Apply this mixture on to your hair and let it stay for 30-40 minutes.

3. After 30 minutes, wash it off with normal water using a sulphate-free mild shampoo.

4. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week to get better and faster results.

Coconut Oil And Fenugreek

Fenugreek is very effective in curing both itchy scalp and frizzy hair.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

4 tbsp virgin coconut oil

How To Do:

1. Lightly heat up some coconut oil.

2. Add 1 tbsp of fenugreek powder and mix well.

3. Massage this mixture on your scalp.

4. Wait for 30 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Hot Oil Massage

Hot oil massage with coconut oil will help in moisturising the roots.

Ingredient:

3-4 tbsp coconut oil

How To Do:

1. Lightly heat some virgin coconut oil, depending upon the length of your hair.

2. Make sure that the oil is not too hot to apply.

3. Massage this on to your hair and scalp for 10-15 minutes.

4. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes and then wash it off in normal water with a mild shampoo.

5. Do this once in a week to get rid of frizzy hair.

Coconut Oil And Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is acidic in nature that helps in restoring and cleaning the scalp. This remedy works well in getting rid of the frizzy hair quickly.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp lemon juice

How To Do:

1. Mix both the ingredients well in a bowl.

2. Apply this on your hair and scalp and gently massage.

3. Let it stay for 20-30 minutes.

4. Wash it off with a sulphate-free shampoo.

Coconut Oil And Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil contains properties that make the hair soft. When combined with coconut oil, it will help you in getting a soft and frizz-free mane.

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp coconut oil

3-4 drops of rosemary essential oil

How To Do:

1. Add a few drops of rosemary essential oil to 2-3 tbsp of coconut oil.

2. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp.

3. Massage it gently in a circular motion.

4. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off with a shampoo.