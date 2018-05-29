10 Wonderful DIY Aloe Vera Masks For Dry And Rough Hair

Does your hair have a rough texture and look dry and unruly? Do you always have to rely on store-bought serums to make your hair appear moisturized and soft?

If you answered yes to all the above questions, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about certain homemade hair masks made with aloe vera gel that can restore moisture into dry hair and soften its texture.

Aloe vera gel is an excellent source of numerous hair-benefiting features. It acts as a natural moisturizer that can put moisture back into your hair strands and also conditions them.

Apart from that, the antioxidants present in this versatile gel can give your hair a major boost of hydration, thereby revealing softer and shinier strands.

When this multi-purpose gel is used in combination with other potent ingredients, it tends to become particularly effective in treating dry and rough hair.

Read to know about these easy DIY aloe vera masks that can help you attain well moisturized, soft and smooth tresses that look naturally beautiful.

1. Aloe Vera Gel And Almond Oil

The remarkable combo of aloe vera gel and almond oil can strengthen the hair follicles and provide moisture to rough and dry hair.

How To Use:

- Mix 1 tablespoon of each aloe vera gel and almond oil.

- Put the resulting mask on your scalp and leave it overnight.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

2. Aloe Vera Gel And Egg White

The goodness of aloe vera gel combined with the powerful proteins present in egg white can effectively soften the hair's texture and provide hydration to it.

How To Use:

- Put an egg white in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to it.

- Thoroughly mix the components.

- Massage your scalp and hair with the resulting material.

- Leave it on for another 40-45 minutes before washing it off.

3. Aloe Vera Gel And Yogurt

A high content of lactic acid in yogurt when combined with aloe vera gel's hair-benefiting property can strengthen the roots of your hair and treat dry and rough hair.

How To Use:

- Combine 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 tablespoon of fresh yogurt.

- Massage your scalp and hair with the prepared material.

- Cover your head with a shower cap and let the mask stay on for an hour.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and shampoo.

4. Aloe Vera Gel And Olive Oil

A storehouse of antioxidants, olive oil is another potent remedy which when combined with aloe vera gel can effectively treat dry and coarse hair.

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

- Massage it all over the scalp area and also apply it to the ends of your tresses.

- Leave the mask on for the night.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and shampoo.

5. Aloe Vera Gel And Honey

The fusion of aloe vera gel and honey can not only moisturize dry hair but also repair damage and prevent dryness of the hair strands.

How To Use:

- Put 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 1 teaspoon of organic honey in a bowl.

- Stir thoroughly to get a smooth paste.

- Apply it to the scalp area and also to the ends of your roots.

- Let it sit there for 30 minutes before washing it off.

6. Aloe Vera Gel And Banana

This hair mask can moisturize the scalp, prevent the dryness of hair and add shine to it. Banana is packed with potassium and many other compounds that are known to improve the hair's manageability and texture, especially when it is used with aloe vera gel.

How To Use:

- Mash a ripe banana and add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to it.

- Mix the components to get a creamy paste.

- Apply it to your hair and scalp.

- Leave it there for an hour.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

7. Aloe Vera Gel And Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds (methi) is a potent remedy that can remove impurities from the scalp and hair. Combining it with aloe vera gel can help you attain dirt-free tresses that look well moisturized and soft.

How To Use:

- Soak a handful of fenugreek seeds in water for 6-7 hours.

- Mash them and mix with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to get the hair mask ready.

- Apply the material to your scalp and hair.

- Leave the mask on for the night.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water.

8. Aloe Vera Gel And Milk

This is another combination that can put the moisture back into dry hair and make it soft and manageable. Also, this hair mask can strengthen the hair shaft and prevent breakage.

How To Use:

- Take a bowl, put 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 1 tablespoon of milk in it.

- Stir with a spoon to thoroughly mix the ingredients.

- Put the resulting mixture onto your scalp and let it stay there for 20-25 minutes.

- Use lukewarm water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue.

9. Aloe Vera Gel And Avocado

This aloe vera mask is perfect for treating damaged rough hair. Aloe vera and avocado can collectively repair damaged hair and soften its texture.

How To Use:

- Mash a ripe avocado and mix with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

- Slather the paste all over your scalp and towards the ends of your tresses.

- Leave it there for an hour before washing it off with lukewarm water.

10. Aloe Vera Gel And Vitamin E Oil

This hair mask can also help seal moisture in your hair, boost its volume and make it appear soft and smooth.

How To Use:

- Extract the oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel.

- Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

- Cover your head with a shower cap and let the mask stay on for the night.

- Use lukewarm water and shampoo to wash off the residue from your hair.