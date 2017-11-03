10 Ways To Use Coconut Milk For Hair! Hair Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Coconut milk has always been a big thing for hair care purposes. It is known to possess a great deal of hair-benefiting nutrients and vitamins that can treat unsightly conditions and also improve the health and appearance of your hair.

Though this a popular hair care ingredient, there are still plenty of people who are not aware of its benefits. So, today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of top benefits of including this traditional hair care ingredient in your hair care regimen.

Its multiple benefits make it a far better and safer hair care ingredient than the store-bought ones that come at exorbitant rates and are also packed with questionable components.

Benefits of Coconut Milk For Hair

Promotes hair growth

Deep conditions your hair

Prevents premature greying of hair

Removes any toxins from your scalp

Treats dandruff

Nourishes and repairs dry and damaged hair

Prevents hair breakage

It tames frizzy hair

It curbs hair fall

How To Make Coconut Milk At Home?

Follow the simple and easy steps mentioned below:

Take a fresh coconut. Grate it.

Once done, squeeze out all the milk using a cheesecloth.

Heat a pan for a few seconds and then pour the milk into it.

Allow it to simmer for 5 minutes and then turn off the heat. Allow it to cool down.

Transfer it to an air-tight container or a glass bottle and store it in the fridge for future use.

How To Use Coconut Milk For Hair

1. Coconut milk massage

Coconut milk penetrates through your scalp and cuticles, thus nourishing and conditioning your hair follicles.

Ingredient

¼ cup coconut milk

How to do

In a bowl, add some coconut milk. Heat it for about 1-15 seconds.

Massage it to your scalp for about 15 minutes.

Apply it to your hair too - from roots to the tips.

Leave it on for another 45 minutes.

Cover your hair with a shower cap.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Coconut milk and honey

Honey is a humectant that locks the moisture in your scalp. You can use it in combination with coconut milk. It also effectively treats dandruff and other scalp problems. [1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and whisk both the ingredients together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair. Cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Coconut milk and aloe vera

Aloe vera possesses hair growth properties. It also nourishes your scalp and hair deeply. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your hair and scalp.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow the mixture to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Coconut milk and yoghurt

Yoghurt contains lactic acid that helps in strengthening your hair. It deeply nourishes your hair and makes it healthy.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl and whisk it until you get a consistent mixture.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Coconut milk and lemon juice

Rich in vitamin C, lemon juice nourishes your scalp and boosts hair growth. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine both coconut milk and lemon juice in a bowl.

Whisk both the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

6. Coconut milk and fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds not only helps boost hair growth but also improves the health of your scalp and hair. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp fenugreek seed powder

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

7. Coconut milk and olive oil

Olive oil deeply penetrates into your hair shaft and nourishes it from within.[5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

8. Coconut milk and gram flour

Gram flour helps remove the impurities from your scalp and hair, allowing unhindered hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp gram flour

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

9. Coconut milk and egg

Eggs are loaded with proteins which help nourish your scalp and hair to boost healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

1 egg

How to do

In a bowl, crack open the egg and mix it with some coconut milk.

Whisk both the ingredients together until they blend into one and set it aside.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap and let it stay for 30 minutes.

Wash off your hair using a mild sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this mask once in every 15 days for desired results

10. Coconut milk and coconut oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that penetrates your hair shaft and strengthens it.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Massage your scalp with the mixture.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

