    Durga Puja 2019: Tips To Take Care Of Your Beautiful Hair And Flaunt Them During The Festival

    By

    Durga puja days can be hectic and using makeup and skincare products constantly can damage to the skin and hair. Makeup on the skin, hair products for a good hairstyle become a repent by the time the festival gets over. This year the festival has begun from 28 September and will continue till 8 October.

    But one can not compromise on fashionable hairstyles during the puja, right?

    So that your hair experiments continue yet keeping your hair healthy and damage-free, here are haircare tips that you got to follow during the Durga puja days.

    These tips for hair care during Durga puja will ensure that amidst fun and joy, your hair receives its everyday quota of nourishment and is pampered all through the five days of celebration. So, try these out, this Durga puja.

    Array

    Minimise Using Hair Styling Products

    During the Durga puja days, in order to keep the hair in shape, there is a sudden rise in the use of hair styling products. This all of a sudden dose of chemical products on the hair damages it. You should try and avoid using these yet continue with your everyday hair oil, conditioner and shampoo.

    Array

    Rinsing Hair With Water Is A Must

    Durga puja days can get so hectic that you don't get the scope to shampoo your hair. You can afford to miss that but ensure as an alternative you wash your hair everyday. Rinsing hair with water will make sure that the dirt and pollutants are not clutting all over your scalp. Thus, rinsing your hair with water every day during Durga puja is a must.

    Array

    Open Hair Versus Hairdo – Which Is Safer?

    Of course your hair care routine can't be so tough that you miss on hair styling. Whether to keep your hair open or make it into a fussy bun or a ponytail is your call, but in certain common Durga puja rituals like sindoor khela, pandal hopping, etc., it is better to keep the hair tied, as that minimizes the scope of hair damage.

    Array

    Start Using A Scarf

    Constant exposure to dust and pollution is a common thing during Durga puja. This really damages the hair. But you can't stay home just because your hair will get damaged. Protect your hair during Durga puja by wrapping a scarf around. This will add to your style factor and make you look outstanding on all the days of the puja. Ensure the scarf matches the rest of your attire.

    Array

    Hair Salon Services During The Celebration

    It's common that right before Durga puja men and women head to the salon for a makeover. Don't do that, people. Salons before Durga puja receive hefty customers every day and thus, their quality of services can be compromised. Make sure you do your salon-based hair services either a week before or a week later to the puja.

    hair care tips durga puja navratri
     
