15 Ways To Use Olive Oil For Hair Care!

Dry and damaged hair invites a number of problems and the best way to keep those problems at bay is to use home remedies. Home remedies do not have any side-effects. Also, using home-made products will ensure that your hair always gets the necessary nourishment and remains healthy and shiny.

Having said that, have you ever used a home-made shampoo, a home-made conditioner or a home-made serum? Well, if you really haven't, it is time you try making these amazing olive oil-enriched home-made hair care products and witness the amazing softness they leave behind on your hair. These products are loaded with the goodness of olive oil and make your hair softer and stronger while at the same time ensuring that it is never left dry throughout the day. Listed below are some benefits of olive oil for hair and the reasons why it deserves a place in your hair care routine.

Olive Oil Benefits For Hair

Olive oil does have some amazing benefits to offer.[1] They include the following:

Promotes hair growth

Treats dandruff

Prevents premature greying of hair

Treats scalp infections

Curbs hair loss

Repairs dry and damaged hair

Gives your thicker and stronger hair

Nourishes and softens hair follicles

You can make home-made shampoos, conditioner, serums, and hair masks using olive oil by combining it with some basic ingredients from your kitchen. Wondering how to do that? Well, here's some help! Read on to know some amazing olive oil-enriched hair care recipes.

Olive Oil Shampoos

1. Olive oil & coconut oil for soft hair



Coconut oil penetrates deep into your scalp, thus nourishing it from within. It helps to make your hair soft and adds a shine to your tresses. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

½ cup castile soap

¾ cup of water

How to do

Add some water to a bowl and heat it for a minute.

Add the castile soap to it and mix well.

Next, add some coconut oil and olive oil and again mix well.

Stir and transfer it to squeeze bottle for future use.

2. Olive oil & tea tree oil for dandruff

Tea tree oil helps to unclog hair follicles and nourishes the roots of your hair, thus making them stronger. It also helps to treat dandruff.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp tea tree oil

½ cup castile soap

¾ cup of water

How to do

In a heating pan, add some water and let it boil.

After a few minutes, add castile soap to it and mix well.

Next, add some coconut oil and olive oil and mix again.

Turn off the heat and allow the contents of the pan to cool down.

Stir and transfer it to a squeeze bottle for future use.

3. Olive oil & honey for dry hair

Honey is an emollient. It helps to seal the moisture in your hair, thus keeping it conditioned.[4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp honey

½ cup castile soap

¾ cup of water

How to do

Add some water to a bowl and heat it for a minute.

Add the castile soap to it and mix well.

Next, add some coconut oil and olive oil and mix again.

Stir and transfer it to squeeze bottle for future use.

4. Olive oil & coconut milk for hair growth

Coconut milk penetrates through your scalp and cuticles, and nourishes your follicles and hair shafts. It also improves the texture of your hair.

Ingredients

¼ cup of coconut milk

4 tbsp olive oil

½ cup castile soap

How to do

Mix both coconut milk and olive oil in a bowl. Set it aside.

Add some castile soap to a bowl and heat it for a few minutes.

Next, add the coconut milk and olive oil mixture to it and stir well. Turn off the heat.

Transfer it to a squeeze bottle and save it for future use.

5. Olive oil & yoghurt for a healthy scalp

Yoghurt not only helps to get rid of dandruff, but it also helps in keeping scalp problems at bay.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp yoghurt

½ cup castile soap

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix all the ingredients - olive oil, yoghurt, and honey in a bowl. Keep it aside.

Now, take a pan and heat some castile soap for about 2-3 minutes.

Turn off the heat. Add the mixture to the soap and mix well.

Transfer it to a squeeze bottle for future use.

Olive Oil Conditioners

1. Olive oil & banana for dandruff

Rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates and vitamins, bananas improve manageability and shine, prevent and control dandruff, and moisturize your scalp. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

½ banana

How to do

Mash a banana using a blender and add some olive oil to it.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your hair.

Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

2. Olive oil & avocado for hair growth

Loaded with proteins, amino acids, and vitamins, avocados help to soothe the scalp. Besides, they also promote long, strong, healthy hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp avocado pulp

How to do

Add some olive oil and avocado pulp to a bowl. Mix both the ingredients together until you get a smooth, consistent mixture.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your hair.

Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Olive oil & apple for hair loss

Apples contain magnesium, potassium, copper, and calcium which help in reducing hair loss and promoting a healthy scalp. Moreover, they also contain a compound called procyanidin which helps to promote hair growth.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp apple pulp

How to do

Combine both olive oil and apple pulp in a bowl.

Mix the ingredients together to form a paste.

Shampoo your hair and then apply this mixture to your hair.

Allow it to stay for a couple of minutes and then wash it off.

Use this every time you shampoo your hair.

4. Olive oil & egg for treating hair breakage

Rich in vitamins, eggs help to promote healthy hair growth. They also add shine and texture to your hair. Besides, eggs help to reduce hair breakage.[8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 egg

How to do

Combine both olive oil and egg in a bowl.

Whisk both the ingredients to make a smooth and consistent mixture.

Apply it to your hair and massage lightly after shampooing your hair.

Let it stay for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

5. Olive oil & aloe vera to remove dead skin cells from the scalp

Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes that repair dead skin cells on the scalp. [9] Besides, aloe vera also has a tendency to soften hair and reduce breakage. It also promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Mash a banana using a blender and add some olive oil to it.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your hair.

Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

Olive Oil Serums

1. Olive oil & jojoba oil for shiny hair

Besides, moisturising your hair and providing it with a shine, jojoba oil also strengthens your hair and curbs hair loss. [10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Combine both olive oil and jojoba oil in a bowl and mix them together.

Transfer them to a spray bottle for future use.

2. Olive oil, almond oil, & argan oil for non-greasy hair

Beneficial for both hair and scalp, argan oil is commonly used to fight greasy hair. It also acts as a natural moisturiser for the scalp and fights dandruff and dry scalp.[11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp sweet almond oil

2 tbsp argan oil

How to do

Mix both olive oil and sweet almond oil in a bowl.

Add some argan oil to it and mix all the oils well until they blend into one.

Transfer the solution to a spray bottle for future use.

3. Olive oil & grapeseed oil for hair breakage

Grape seed oil helps to lock the moisture in your hair and prevent frizz, split ends, and brittle hair. [12]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

How to do

Combine both olive oil and sweet grapeseed oil in a bowl and mix them together.

Transfer it to a spray bottle for future use.

Olive Oil Hair Masks For All Hair Types

1. Olive oil & mayonnaise hair mask for dry hair

Mayonnaise contains an amino acid called L-cysteine that helps in nourishing your scalp and promoting healthy hair growth. It is one of the best home remedies for dry and damaged hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp mayonnaise

How to do

In a bowl, mix both olive oil and mayonnaise. Whisk both the ingredients together to form a smooth paste.

Wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Apply the paste on your hair and cover it with a shower cap.

Wait for 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Air dry your hair and repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2.Olive oil & shea butter hair mask for hair loss

Shea butter possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help in keeping scalp infections at bay, thus reducing hair damage, breakage, and hair loss. You can make a shea butter hair mask by combining it with olive oil and some banana pulp.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp shea butter

1 tbsp banana pulp

How to do

Take a bowl and add some shea butter to it. Whisk it until it becomes smooth.

Add banana pulp and olive oil to it and mix all the ingredients together.

Wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Apply the paste on your hair and cover it with a shower cap.

Wait for 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Air dry your hair and repeat this once a week for the desired result.

