7 Home-made Shampoo Recipes For Beautiful Hair

Shampooing the hair is something that everyone does on a regular basis. We use various kinds of shampoos that claim to tackle various hair issues, but to no avail.

Did you know that the chemicals present in your shampoos might actually be harming your hair, instead of repairing them? The shampoos today contain a ton of chemicals that can prove to be harmful to your hair.

So what else can you do? Well, you can make your own shampoo at home. Yup, that's right. You might have tried home-made face packs and hair masks, but you can also prepare home-made shampoos that will nourish the hair while cleaning your hair, just the way a shampoo is supposed to do.

The question is how to make these shampoos and what we need. We are here to answer that for you. Check out these natural home-made shampoos that are easy to prepare and nourishing to use.

Home-made Shampoo Recipes

1. Avocado Shampoo

Avocado moisturises the scalp. It contains various vitamins, proteins and amino acids that benefit the hair. It has antioxidant properties that protect the scalp and thus promote healthy and strong hair. [1]

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp water

Method of use

Blend all the ingredients together.

Use this shampoo to wash your hair.

2. Egg shampoo

Egg is rich in proteins and vitamins B7 and E that benefit the hair. [2] It has antioxidant properties and protects the scalp from free radical damage.

Ingredient

2-3 eggs

Method of use

Beat the eggs in a bowl.

Continue whisking until you get a smooth texture.

Apply this on your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

3. Orange and egg shampoo

Rich in vitamin C, orange juice facilitates the blood circulation and thus promotes hair growth. [3] It conditions the hair and treats the issue of dandruff.

Ingredients

1 egg

4 tbsp orange juice

Method of use

Put both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Whisk them until you get a smooth mixture.

Gently rub this mixture on your scalp.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Baking soda shampoo

Baking soda exfoliates the scalp and removes the dirt and impurities from it to give you a healthy scalp. It has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria away and facilitate healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

3 tbsp baking soda

9 tbsp water

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Method of use

Mix baking soda with water.

Apply this mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for 1-2 minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

Now, mix 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar with 2 tbsp water.

Rinse your hair with this mixture, making sure to avoid your eyes.

Let it sit on your hair for a few seconds.

Rinse your hair again with cold water.

5. Besan shampoo

Besan or gram flour nourishes the hair. It facilitates hair growth. It contains fatty acids, minerals and vitamin A, pantothenic acid, vitamin K and folate. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp besan

Milk (as needed)

Method of use

Mix enough milk in the besan so as to get a paste.

Gently rub the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with warm water.

6. Apple cider vinegar and castile soap shampoo

Apple cider vinegar locks the moisture in the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth. It also helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp. Castile soap cleanses the scalp while maintaining the natural oils of the scalp. Vitamin E has antioxidant properties that protect the scalp from free radical damage. [5]

Ingredients

1 cup liquid castile soap

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

¼ cup distilled water

2 tsp vitamin E oil

A few drops of essential oil of your choice

Method of use

In a bowl, take the liquid castile soap.

Add all the other ingredients in the bowl, one after the other, while you continue stirring the mixture gently.

Mix all the ingredients together well.

Use this natural shampoo to wash your hair.

7. Coconut milk shampoo

Coconut milk contains various nutrients that nourish the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. Castor oil has ricinoleic acid [6] that facilitates blood circulation and thus promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

1½ cup coconut milk

½ tsp vitamin E oil

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp castor oil

5-6 drops of an essential oil of your choice

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add the other ingredients in it one by one, while you keep on stirring the mixture gently.

Use this natural shampoo to wash your hair.

It isn't recommended to store this mixture. You need to use this afresh.

Benefits Of Using Home-made Shampoos

These shampoos prevent hair fall.

They add shine to the hair.

They promote hair growth.

They help you get rid of dandruff.

These are cost-effective alternatives.

All the ingredients used are easily available.

These shampoos are good for everyday use.

