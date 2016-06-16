Home Remedies For Hair Loss That Actually Work

You saw an advertisement on the television about this new hair care product that claims to prevent hair loss.

Then you went to the supermarket and picked up that expensive product. You came home, went through the instruction on the back and decided to follow it to the T!

After 2-3 weeks of religiously using that store-bought product, you realised that you still have more strands of hair in your hair brush than on top of your head, where it should ideally belong!

Did that sound like something you've been through or are currently experiencing? If yes, then do read on.

The problem of hair loss has been spreading like an epidemic. All thanks to the unhealthy lifestyle, excessive usage of hair-styling tools and chemical-infused hair products!

But, before you begin to fret, let us tell you that there are numerous ways of dealing with the problem of hair loss. And the safest of them all is taking the help from what Nature has to offer.

Yes, you read that part right! Nature is a powerhouse of some remarkable ingredients that can not only help you say goodbye to the problem of hair loss but also improve the overall wellness of your tresses.

These potent home remedies are hailed as some of the most effective ones that actually work! Have a look at them, here.

Coconut Oil

Massaging your scalp with warm coconut oil can greatly benefit the health and appearance of your tresses. It strengthens the roots of your hair and prevents damage and breakage. Do this treatment at least 2-3 times in a week and you'll be able to see and feel the difference.

Onion Juice

When it comes to preventing hair fall, this tried-and-tested natural ingredient has proven to be highly effective. Mainly because it is replete with sulphur that plays a key role in repairing the damage and preventing hair loss. Just apply it on your scalp and let it sit for about 25-30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a great source of antioxidants and other essential compounds that prevent hair loss and also aid in the hair-growth process. This ancient method has existed for centuries and has always been proven to be effective. Just apply some amla juice on to your scalp and tresses, leave it off for an hour or so, before rinsing it off with water.

बालों के लिए आयुर्वेदिक नुस्खे | 5 ayurvedic remedies for all hair problem | Boldsky

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds, or methi, that are lying in your kitchen cabinet can do a lot more than add flavour to your food. It is considered as one of the most potent remedies to stop hair fall. Applying the paste of soaked fenugreek seeds can stimulate blood circulation and prevent hair breakage to a great extent.

Garlic

Garlic is another rich source of sulphur that can prevent hair damage and breakage. The antibacterial properties present in it enable it to combat problems like hair fall, hair thinning, dandruff, etc.

Apply the paste of garlic cloves to your scalp and tresses to nourish your hair follicles and prevent hair loss.

Note: Before you begin with the treatment, it is highly advised to conduct a patch test to see how your hair follicles react to the above-mentioned remedies.

Avocado Protein Mask

Ingredients:

1 avocado

1 egg

2 spoons of olive oil

How To Use:

Whisk 1 egg in a bowl and add 1 mashed avocado into it. Add 2 spoons of olive oil and mix everything well. Apply this mask on your hair, covering the tips of your hair. Leave it for up to 25-30 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

Honey And Oil Mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of any mild moisturizer

1 spoon of honey

2 spoons of olive oil

How To Use:

In a bowl, add the above ingredients and mix them well. Apply it on to your hair and cover it with a shower cap. Wash it off after 20 minutes in normal water. You can also use a mixture of honey and olive oil and apply it on to your hair after shampooing. After 5 minutes, rinse off again using shampoo. This mixture acts as a conditioner for the hair and strengthens the hair strands, thus aiding hair growth.