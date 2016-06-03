15 Home Remedies To Treat Baldness! Hair Care lekhaka-Amruta Agnihotri

Our hair is subjected to a lot of dirt, dust, and pollution every day, making it weak and prone to breakage. This might also result in baldness. It is, therefore, essential that we take good care of our hair. And, what could be better than using some natural and easily available ingredients from our kitchen, right?

Home remedies are the best when it comes to skin & hair care as they offer a lot more than store-bought products can ever do and they are cost-effective too.

Home Remedies To Treat Baldness

1. Olive oil

Olive oil possesses moisturizing properties that nourish your scalp, thus preventing dandruff which is one of the causes of hair loss. It also strengthens your hair follicles and makes them strong.[1]

Ingredient

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of olive oil and massage it onto your scalp.

Massage for about 3-5 minutes and leave it overnight.

Wash your hair in the morning with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

2. Henna oil

Henna oil helps to unclog the pores, balance the pH levels, and thus promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredient

2 tbsp henna oil

How to do

Add some henna oil to a bowl.

Divide your hair into small sections so that your scalp is visible. Dip a cotton ball in the oil and rub it on your scalp, especially on the bald patches.

Massage for about 5 minutes and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Onion juice

Onion juice, when applied topically, helps to boost production of an enzyme called catalase that aids in hair growth. Moreover, it is also rich in sulfur that helps to nourish your hair follicles. When used regularly, it maintains the overall health of your scalp. [2]

Ingredient

1 medium-sized onion

How to do

Blend an onion to make juice. Transfer it to a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the juice and apply it on the selected area.

Leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Coconut oil & milk

Coconut oil is also rich in antioxidants that protect the scalp and the hair fibres from damage. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix some coconut oil and milk in a bowl.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and then allow your hair to air dry.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

5. Honey

Honey is an emollient which means that it seals the moisture in your hair, keeping it conditioned. This reduces breakage, which is often a cause for slower hair growth.[4]

Ingredient

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Take a generous amount of honey and massage it onto your scalp.

Massage for a few minutes and then leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Amla juice

Amla juice strengthens your hair follicles, thus encouraging hair growth. Besides, it also prevents premature greying of hair. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp amla juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine both amla and lemon juice in a bowl and mix them together.

Apply the mixture on the selected area and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

7. Guava leaves

Loaded with vitamins and essential nutrients, guava leaves nourish the roots of your hair, making them stronger. [6]

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

2 tbsp onion juice

How to do

Grind some guava leaves to make a paste. Transfer it to a bowl.

Add some onion juice to it and mix both the ingredients together until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply it on your scalp and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

8. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds contain precursors of proteins that help in hair regrowth. They also help to strengthen your hair follicles. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Boil some fenugreek seeds with coconut oil until they become reddish.

Strain the oil and transfer it to a bowl. Allow it to cool down for a few minutes.

Apply the oil on the selected area and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

9. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes, which help heal and repair the damaged cells in your scalp. This improves the health of the hair follicles and indirectly boosts hair growth.

Ingredients

4 tbsp aloe vera gel

3 tbsp olive oil

1 egg yolk

How to do

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients one by one until you get a smooth and consistent paste.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Once your hair is fully covered in the mixture, cover it with a shower cap.

Wait with the mixture on for about 20- 25 minutes.

Wash the mixture out with cool water and shampoo.

Finish off with a conditioner.

10. Castor oil

Castor oil boosts blood circulation in your scalp, thus nourishing it from within. It also works effectively against dandruff, eliminating it completely, thus curing baldness with prolonged use. [8]

Ingredient

2 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Heat some castor oil in a small pan for about 10-15 seconds.

Apply the oil on your scalp, focusing more on the selected area and leave it on for about an hour or two.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

11. Beetroot juice

Loaded with vitamin C and potassium, beetroot juice prevents hair breakage and makes your hair follicles strong.

Ingredient

2 tbsp beetroot juice

How to do

Take a generous amount of honey and massage it onto your scalp.

Massage for a few minutes and then leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

12. Ginger

Ginger contains bioactive compounds that stimulate circulation to the scalp and renew hair follicles. [9]

Ingredients

2 inches ginger root

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Grate the ginger and soak it in the oil for a few minutes.

Apply this on the scalp (along with the ginger pieces) and massage for 2-3 minutes.

Leave it on for 30 minutes and then shampoo your hair.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

13. Licorice root

Licorice root is one of the most commonly used remedies for treating baldness. It seals the moisture in the scalp, thus strengthening the hair follicles.[10]

Ingredients

1 tsp licorice root powder

½ cup of milk

A pinch of turmeric

How to do

Combine both the licorice powder and milk in a bowl.

Add a pinch of turmeric to it and apply it on your scalp.

Cover your head with a shower cap and leave it on overnight.

Rinse your scalp and hair as usual in the morning.

Repeat this three times a week for the desired result.

14. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar balances the pH level of the scalp and removes any microbes that may be hindering hair growth. It also stimulates blood circulation, thus making your hair strong.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup of water

How to do

Mix apple cider vinegar (ACV) and water in a bowl.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo and then apply ACV water to your scalp, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it for a couple of minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

15. Tulsi, bramhi, & triphala

These natural herbs help in strengthening the hair follicles, promote circulation and fuel the growth of hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp tulsi powder

1 tbsp brahmi powder

1 tbsp triphala powder

2 tbsp honey

How to do

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients one by one until you get a smooth and consistent paste.

Apply this mixture to your scalp. Focus on the selected area while doing so.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash the mixture with your regular shampoo. Proceed to use a conditioner and then allow your hair to air dry.

