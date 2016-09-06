DIY Protein-Enriched Hair Masks For Different Hair Problems Hair Care lekhaka-Monika Khajuria

Healthy, long and strong hair is desired by everyone. But sometimes despite our best efforts, our hair loses its lustre and becomes dull and dry. The issue might be something other than the lack of proper hair care. Your hair might just be in need of a protein boost.

Proteins are the building blocks for your hair and loss of proteins can lead to a loss of lustre, shine and strength of your hair. The loss of proteins from your hair makes them look dull and damaged.

Lack of proteins can also be one of the main reasons for your stalled hair growth. [1] A protein-enriched scalp boosts hair growth and prevents hair loss to give you the hair you desire.

Signs That Your Hair Needs Protein

If you're wondering how would you know if your hair needs proteins, here are the tell-all signs that you need to look for.

Your hair is severely damaged to the point of no return.

Your hair seems to lose its elasticity.

Your hair breaks quite easily.

The ends of your hair are dry, dull and damaged.

Your hair has become excessively dry.

Your hair has become flat or limp.

Your hair feels sticky.

So why not provide your hair with the much-needed protein nourishment externally? While there are many products and salon treatments available that promise to help, home remedies are your best and safest bet.

Today in this article, we've curated for you the best protein-enriched hair masks that will bring the lustre and strength back to your tresses. Have a look!

DIY Protein Hair Masks

1. Egg & yogurt

Eggs are a rich source of protein that nourishes your hair. [2] Besides, they contain various vitamins and minerals the prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. [3]

Yogurt is rich in protein and vitamin B12 that promote hair growth, and calm the frizzy and dull hair. [4]

Ingredients

1 egg

6 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Crack open an egg in a bowl and give it a good whisk.

Add yogurt in it and mix both the ingredients together well to make a smooth paste.

Let it rest for 10-15 minutes.

Divide your hair into smaller sections.

With the help of a brush, apply the paste on your scalp and hair, making sure to cover your hair from the roots to the ends.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

Finish it off with some conditioner.

Let your hair air-dry.

2. Almond oil and amla juice

Almond oil is rich in protein, vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids that prevent hair loss and add volume to the hair. [5] Amla acts as a tonic for your hair that strengthens your hair and promotes hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp almond oil

1 tbsp amla juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your hair. Ensure that you cover your hair from the roots to the ends.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

3. Mayonnaise and lemon juice

As mayonnaise is made with eggs, it gives your hair that protein boost to nourish your hair. Rich in vitamin C, lemon removes dirt and impurities from your scalp and cleanses it to promote healthy hair growth. [7]

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together to make a semi-thick paste.

Apply this mixture all over your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

4. Avocado, coconut milk and olive oil

Avocado contains essential nutrients and vitamin C and E that protect the scalp and promote hair growth. [8] Rich in proteins, coconut milk helps to combat the protein loss in the hair [9] and thus nourishes it while olive oil conditions the hair and promotes hair growth. [10]

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

½ cup coconut milk

3 tsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the avocado into pulp.

Add coconut milk and olive oil in it and give it a good mix.

Warm this mixture up a little. Ensure that it isn't too hot that it burns your scalp.

Gently massage this warm mixture on your scalp in circular motions and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

5. Banana, honey and coconut oil

Coconut oil prevents the loss of protein from your hair and thus repairs damaged hair. [11] Rich in potassium and essential vitamins, banana keeps your scalp moisturised, adds shine to your hair and promotes hair growth, [12] while honey strengthens the hair and prevents hair loss. [13]

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the bananas into pulp.

Add honey in it and give it a good stir.

Next, add the coconut oil and mix everything together well to get a smooth paste.

Let it rest for 10-15 minutes.

Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply the paste on your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on 30 minutes.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

Finish it off with a conditioner.

6. Papaya and yogurt

Yogurt is a rich source of protein, calcium and vitamin B12 and improves the scalp health to promote healthy hair growth. [14] Papaya treats dry and flaky scalp and conditions your hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp papaya pulp

3 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Dampen your hair.

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Cover your hair using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

7. Milk cream and aloe vera

Milk cream conditions your hair and helps to calm dry and frizzy hair. Aloe vera contains protein that helps to calm and condition frizzy and damaged hair. [15]

Ingredients

2 tsp milk cream

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply this mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 40 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

8. Oatmeal and milk

Oats contain omega-6 fatty acids that repair damaged hair and improve hair growth. Milk is a rich source of proteins [16] that make your hair healthy, shiny and strong.

Ingredients

1 cup oatmeal

½ cup whole milk

Method of use

Mix the oatmeal in the milk to make a paste.

Apply this paste to your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

9. Fenugreek seeds & coconut milk

Fenugreek seeds nourish the follicles and prevent hair loss while coconut milk provides the protein to the hair and prevents hair damage.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds powder

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp.

Leave it on for 40 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

10. Gelatin, green tea and honey hair mask

Gelatin is an ingredient that is derived from collagen. It thus improves the hair texture and elasticity to make your hair strong and healthy. [17] The antioxidants present in green tea cleanse the scalp and prevent hair loss. Apple cider vinegar present in it maintains the pH balance of the scalp, and provides shine and lustre to your hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp powdered gelatin

1 tsp green tea

1 tsp honey

10 drops of rosemary oil

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

½ cup water

Method of use

Take the water in a pan and heat it on low flame.

Gradually add the gelatin powder in the water while you continue to stir.

Keep stirring the mixture to avoid lumps.

Wait until the solution starts to boil and steam is formed.

Turn off the flame.

Let it cool down for a bit.

Add the rest of the ingredients to this while you continue to stir and blend everything together well.

Dampen your hair.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Shampoo your hair and finish it off with a conditioner.

