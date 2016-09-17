Apply Almond Oil & Milk On Your Hair, Watch What Happens!

If you feel like your crowing glory has lost its original health and radiance lately, then may be it is time for you to try a few natural hair masks that can infuse health back to your hair!

Many a times, even if you are born with healthy, lovely locks, its health can deteriorate due to various reasons like poor diet, exposure to dust and pollution, lack of a proper hair care routine, etc.

Nourishment is extremely important, both internally and externally, if you want to have beautiful healthy hair.

However, many of us do not find the time to eat nutritious foods to improve the health and texture of our tresses.

So, we can try and nourish our hair externally with the help of natural remedies and homemade hair masks made from easily available kitchen ingredients.

These natural hair masks are easy to prepare, safe to be used and are also very affordable.

So, if you want to have hair which is healthier, thicker and more radiant, learn how to make the almond oil and milk hair mask, here.

Recipe To Prepare The Hair Mask

Ingredients Required:

Almond Oil - 2 teaspoons

Milk - 2 tablespoons

This natural hair mask is enriched with various vitamins and minerals that are extremely beneficial for your hair, thus making your tresses healthier within a few days of regular use.

The protein content in milk can nourish the follicles of your hair and make them stronger, preventing conditions like hair fall and thinning of hair.

In addition, as almond oil is rich in vitamin E, it adds to the nourishing quality of the milk, further strengthening your hair from the roots.

This homemade hair pack can also be a great remedy for dry hair, as it keeps your hair well hydrated and moisturised.

Method To Prepare And Use The Hair Mask: