With a small change in hairstyle, the look of the face changes. It brings about a great alteration in the overall personality, the way we look at ourselves and the way others see us.

So, when those greys start appearing on the scene, they do become a matter of concern. For most of us, ways to hide grey hair become a necessity. But a matter of concern is how safe are these means.

Experimenting with hair is a brave step and a small mistake can become a major one, since it is difficult to mend it.

Therefore, it is important to be very sure of the methods being applied to treat hair. Tips to hide grey hair are many; but it is best to run a little test on a small region.

Only when we are sure that the particular method suits our hair, we should go ahead with a detailed treatment.

Given here are a couple of ways to hide grey hair. Most of them are natural methods; but trying out the commercial ones is not bad.

Amla And Henna

Who does not know about the benefits of henna for the hair? While it is nourishing, it is also an excellent natural dye.

Ingredients:

1 cup henna paste

3 tbsp amla powder

1 egg

Hair oil (of any choice)

Method:

Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl to make a thick paste. Apply the mix to the hair as a pack and leave it till it dries. Hair can be washed with shampoo or shikakai. To get a better color, it is recommended to soak the mix in an iron vessel.

Black Tea

Black tea helps in darkening your hair. It also helps in making the hair look smooth and silky.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp black tea leaves

1 cup water

Method:

In a pan filled with 1 cup of water, boil the black tea for a couple of minutes. Let it cool down. Divide your hair into sections and apply this solution on your hair from the roots till the ends. Let it stay for some time. Rinse it off with cool water and do not use a shampoo.

Coconut Oil And Lemon

This combination prevents graying of hair.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

Mix 2 tbsp of coconut oil and 1 tbsp of lemon juice in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your hair and massage it on your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Later, wash it off in a mild shampoo. Repeat this remedy twice in a week for better results.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves protect your hair from greying at an early age. It is one of the age-old remedies for grey hair.

Ingredients:

A handful of curry leaves

3-4 tbsp of olive oil

Method:

Heat some virgin olive oil and add some curry leaves into it. When the oil turns green in colour, apply it on to your scalp and wash it off after 30 minutes.

Coffee

Just like tea, coffee too is a good way to color the hair. In fact, the color of coffee tends to stay longer than tea.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp coffee powder

1 cup water

Method:

Prepare a strong coffee concoction, allow to cool and soak hair in it. Rinse after half an hour to get a strikingly attractive shade. This coffee liquor can also be added to the henna and amla paste, which will give you a darker shade.

Potato Peel

The starch in potato helps in masking the grey hair. This is one of the effective methods in dyeing grey hair.

Ingredients:

Potato peels

2 cups of water

Method:

Boil some potato peels in 2 cups of water until you get the starch out of it. Let it cool down. Later, strain the potato peels and collect the liquid. Before you apply it on your hair, wash your hair with shampoo. After you've washed your hair, rinse it with the potato peel solution.

Black Pepper

Black pepper can help in darkening grey hair with regular usage.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of black pepper powder

1 cup yogurt

Method:

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl to get a thick paste. Apply this thick mask on your scalp and hair and massage it well. Leave it on for an hour and wash it off in normal water. You can try this thrice a week to get better results.