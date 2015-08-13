15 Simple Ways In Which You Can Prevent Hair Breakage Naturally

Hair breakage is a common hair care problem most women face today. Be it the excessive use of heat styling products like hair curlers or flat irons, using too many chemical-laced products like hair colour or hair dyes or not following a proper protein and vitamin-based diet, the causes are many, but the end result is the same - dry and damaged hair. So, what is it that we can do to fix this problem and get healthy and thick hair again?

Well, the first and foremost thing one can do to fix hair breakage is to identify the root cause of the problem - understand what is it that is affecting the quality of your hair and then look for ways to fix it. Simple, isn't it?

Listed below are some essential tips to prevent hair breakage.

1. Do Not Blow Dry Your Hair Often

The most essential tip to avoid hair breakage is that one should not blow dry their hair often. Excessive blow drying of hair can cause hair damage, thus resulting in breakage and/or split ends. This is because the heat coming out of blow dryer can cause damage to your hair shaft and even deprive it of its natural oils, thus making it dry and frizzy, which in turn, results in hair damage. [1]

To avoid this, you can dry your hair naturally and once it is all dried up, you can use a natural hair softening serum.

2. Avoid Using Too Many Heat Styling Products

When you use too many heat styling products on your hair, it tends to damage the cuticles of your hair by providing too much heat. Whenever you use a heat styling product like a hair straightener or a hair curler, always keep this in mind - too much of any product can cause extensive damage to your hair without you even realising it.

3. Hair Colouring Is Not Always Good

Well, it is a fact. Hair colouring or hair dyeing can actually lead to hair breakage. While you might like experimenting with different hair colours, it can actually cause damage and can strip your hair of its natural texture, oils, and shine. It can also cause premature greying of hair.

If you want to colour your hair and not lose its lustre or colour existing grey hair, you can always try opting for natural hair colouring options like henna, amla or coffee.[2] You can do that by simply mixing a cup of henna powder with a few teaspoons of coconut oil and amla powder and apply it on your hair in the form of a hair pack, leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water. You can also mix some henna powder with a handful of indigo leaves or at least 2 tablespoons of indigo leaves paste to get a darker shade of red.

4. Do Not Comb Wet Hair

Well, if you comb wet hair often, you need to immediately stop it as it can cause hair damage and breakage.

Instead, you can air dry your hair naturally by letting it loose. And once your hair is all dried up, you can gently comb it using a wide-tooth comb to get rid of any tangles or knots and then tie it up loosely.[3]

5. Always Trim Hair On A Regular Basis

Trimming your hair on a regular basis is a really good sign of healthy and strong hair as you hair often tends to develop split ends due to excessive and constant exposure to environment, dirt, dust, and pollution. Therefore, trimming your hair on a regular basis can help to avoid hair problems like split ends, dry or damaged hair, and thinning or hair. On the other hand, it helps to maintain healthy hair.

6. Too Much Hair Colouring Can Cause Damage

While hair colour makes your hair stand out and look classy, it can have quite a damaging effect. How? Sometimes, hair colour tends to break down your natural hair pigment and result in drying of hair, thus damaging it. And, anything that involves chemicals can be damaging to some extent - same goes for hair colour as well. The chemicals involved in hair colour deposit into your hair shaft when you undergo the treatment, thus slowly damaging your hair without you even noticing it.[4]

7. Massaging Your Hair Once In A While Is Good

It is good to treat yourself to a hot oil massage once a while. Massaging your hair on a regular basis can help in hair growth as well as thickening of hair. [5] For that, you can simply heat a few tablespoons of coconut oil for about 15 seconds and then massage it onto your scalp for a few minutes and leave it overnight. You can then wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

8. Sleeping On A Silky Pillow Is Good For Your Hair

This is something we all should remember. It is a good habit to use a silk or a satin pillow to sleep on instead of a cotton one. This is because cotton pillow or cotton pillow covers can damage your hair by sticking to it, thus resulting in hair breakage.

9. Cover Your Hair When Stepping Out In The Sun

Whenever you step out in the sun, make sure that you cover your hair properly with a cloth to prevent any kind of sun damage. You can also use a home-made hair serum to protect your hair from the harmful UV rays. Too much exposure to sun rays can damage your hair cuticles, thus making them weak and prone to breakage. It may also lead to hair discolouration and brittle hair.[6]

10. Shampooing At Regular Intervals Is Good

It is a good thing to shampoo your hair once or twice a week. It helps to clean your scalp and get rid of dirt, dust, and grease settled on it. It also helps to reduce excessive oiliness from your scalp and hair. Moreover, shampooing your hair at regular intervals also helps to keep dandruff and other hair problems at bay. It also promotes healthy hair growth and curbs hair loss. [7] You can also use a home-made shampoo if you do not trust store-bought chemical-laced shampoos. Listed below is a quick recipe for home-made shampoo.

How to make home-made shampoo:

Ingredients

½ cup castile soap

¾ cup water

2 tbsp table salt

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Heat the water in a microwave for about half a minute and then add some castile soap to it. Stir well.

Next, add the salt and the oils one by one and gently stir all the ingredients. Ensure that no lumps are formed while you stir the ingredients.

Add the contents to a squeeze bottle and store it in a cool and dry place. The shampoo is ready for use.

11. Always Tie Your Hair Loose

Although braids, ponytails, and buns look good, it is not recommended that you tie your hair too tight as they constantly tug and pull your hair from your scalp, thus damaging them. All this ultimately leads to hair breakage.[8] It is, therefore, recommended that you tie your hair as loosely as possible, yet change your hairstyles from time to time and give yourself a different and trendy look.

12. Deep Conditioning Once A Week Is Necessary

It is a good thing to go for deep conditioning hair masks once a while as it nourishes your hair and makes it strong and healthy. You can either opt for store-bought deep conditioning hair masks or prepare one at home using all natural ingredients like olive oil and banana. Listed below is a quick and easy to make hair mask recipe using olive oil & banana. Olive oil helps to nourish and hydrate dry and damaged scalp and is often recommended for those who want thicker and stronger hair.[9]

13. Keep Away From Chemical-laced Products

It is no news that we need to stay as far as possible from chemical-laced products as they can cause severe damage to our hair and skin by penetrating deep into it. Therefore, if you truly want to refrain from using chemical-based products, you can make your own hair oils, shampoos, conditioner, hair serums as well as hair masks at home using all natural ingredients that are completely safe to use. Also, these natural ingredients have an added advantage that they are cost-effective and do not burn a hole in your pocket.

14. Diet Is Very Important For Strong Hair

Diet is an important factor to be considered when it comes to hair care. The healthier you eat, the stronger your hair and its roots become. For that, you need to include a lot of fruits and vegetables in your diet as they contain all essential nutrients and vitamins that are required for stronger and healthier hair. If you do not follow your diet, it might have a direct effect on your hair growth, thus resulting in hair fall.[10]

15. Lead A Stress-free Lifestyle

Stress can be really bad - not just for your health, but for your skin as well as your hair too.

You might wonder what could possibly be the connection between hair damage and stress, but wait! Stress can have a direct effect on your hair follicles, thus leading to damage and eventually hair fall. Stress results in excessive production of adrenaline which is converted into cholesterol that is capable of raising the DHT levels in your body, thus causing hair loss or hair damage.