Say Good Bye To Dandruff With These DIY Hair Masks Today!

If there's anything more annoying than hair fall, it is definitely dandruff. While there are so many medicated shampoos available in the market for treating and preventing dandruff, they do not guarantee the complete removal of dandruff. So what is it that can help you get rid of dandruff forever? Well, the answer is quite simple. Try using home remedies as they are very effective and are completely safe and natural to use. But before we move on to home remedies for treating dandruff, it is very important to understand the causes of dandruff.

What Causes Dandruff?

Dandruff, also known as white flakes, can be caused due to the following factors:

Dry, dirty, and sensitive scalp

Insufficient or irregular combing of hair

Improper diet

Oily scalp

Stress and some medical conditions like eczema, Parkinson's disease or seborrhoeic dermatitis. [1]

How To Get Rid Of Dandruff At Home?

1. Yoghurt & honey

Yoghurt and honey help to moisturise and nourish your hair. Yoghurt also possesses anti-fungal properties that help to strengthen your hair follicles and keep them healthy, thus helping in treating dandruff and other hair problems.

Ingredients

2 tbsp yoghurt

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix equal quantities of both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair using a brush.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour. Cover your hair with a shower cap.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

2. Lemon & olive oil

The acidic properties of lemon help to stabilise and maintain the pH balance of your scalp, thus keeping it away from infections and hair problems like dandruff. [2]

Ingredients

2 lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine both lemon juice and olive oil in a bowl.

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it all over your hair - from roots to tips.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

3. Banana & honey

Bananas are loaded with natural oils, carbohydrates, vitamins, and potassium which help in softening your hair, making it healthy, and protecting its natural elasticity, thus preventing split ends and breakage. Bananas also help to tackle hair problems like dandruff. [3]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Mash a ripe banana and add it to a bowl.

Add some honey to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply it to your hair and cover it up with a shower cap.

Allow the mask to stay for about half an hour before you wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Avocado & jojoba oil

Avocados are rich in antioxidants that help to maintain scalp health, thus treating dandruff. Moreover, they also deeply condition your hair follicles and keep your mane soft and shiny. [4]

Ingredients

1 avocado

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Scoop out the pulp from avocado and add it to a bowl.

Add some jojoba oil to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply it to your hair and cover it up with a shower cap.

Allow the mask to stay for about 30 minutes before you wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Green tea & tea tree oil

Green tea is an excellent hair conditioner. It also possesses antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that promote scalp health and treat dandruff and hair loss. [5]

Ingredients

1 green tea bag

2 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Dip a green tea bag in half a cup of water. Allow it to stay for about 2 minutes.

Remove the tea bag and discard it.

Add some tea tree oil to the green tea and mix well.

Apply it to your hair and scalp and allow it to stay for about 45 minutes.

Cover your hair with a shower cap.

After 45 minutes, wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Aloe vera & neem oil

Loaded with a host of antibacterial and antifungal properties, aloe vera is one of the most recommended ingredients for treating dandruff. [6] Neem oil, on the other hand, contains a compound called nimonol that helps in treating dandruff. [7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp neem oil

How to do

Combine both aloe vera gel and neem oil in a bowl and mix them together.

Apply the mixture all over your hair - from roots to tips.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

7. Coconut oil & wheat germ oil

Loaded with antimicrobial properties, coconut oil penetrates easily into your scalp and nourishes it from within, thus maintaining scalp health and keeping dandruff at bay. [8] On the other hand, wheat germ oil is known to possess certain properties that help in cleansing your scalp and keeping it away from problems like dry or oily scalp and dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp wheat germ oil

How to do

Mix equal quantities of both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair using a brush.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour. Cover your hair with a shower cap.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

8. Baking soda & garlic

Baking soda is a mild exfoliant that helps to remove dead skin cells from your scalp. It also reduces excess oil that is one of the reasons for dandruff. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp garlic paste

How to do

Add some baking soda to a bowl and mix it with little water to make it into a semi-thick paste.

Next, add some garlic paste to it and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture all over your hair and scalp.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once in 15 days for the desired result.

9. Apple cider vinegar, reetha powder, & vitamin E

Apple cider vinegar is a very effective remedy in treating a number of hair problems. It helps to maintain the pH balance of your scalp, thus fighting dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp reetha powder

1 tbsp vitamin E oil

How to do

Combine both apple cider vinegar and reetha powder in a bowl and mix them together.

Add some vitamin E oil to it and again blend it well.

Apply the mixture all over your hair - from roots to tips.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

10. Aspirin & green tea

Aspirin contains salicylic acid that helps in treating dandruff, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. [10]

Ingredients

1 aspirin tablet

1 green tea bag

How to do

Dip a green tea bag in half a cup of water. Allow it to stay for about 2 minutes until the green tea gets infused in the water.

Remove the tea bag and discard it.

Add an aspirin tablet to it and mix it well until it gets completely dissolved.

Apply the green-tea and aspirin-infused water to your hair and scalp and allow it to stay for about 45 minutes.

Cover your hair with a shower cap.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

11. Shea butter & olive oil

Shea butter, when massaged onto the scalp or used as a hair pack, helps in the soothing irritated scalp and also treats itchiness and dandruff due to its anti-inflammatory properties. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp shea butter

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair using a brush.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour. Cover your hair with a shower cap.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

12. Egg & oatmeal

Eggs are power-packed with proteins that help in nourishing your scalp and hair. They also promote healthy hair growth. [12]

Ingredients

1 egg (egg whites for oily hair, egg yolk for dry hair and whole egg for normal hair)

2 tbsp oatmeal

How to do

Add the egg to a bowl in the desired form - egg whites for oily hair, egg yolk for dry hair and whole egg for normal hair.

Add some oatmeal to it and whisk both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your hair and cover it up with a shower cap.

Allow it to stay for 20 minutes and then proceed to wash it off with your shampoo and conditioner.

Use this mask once a week to get rid of dandruff.

13. Mayonnaise

Yoghurt and aloe vera mix in this enriching hair mask helps to treat dandruff while mayonnaise helps to maintain your scalp health due to its vinegar content, thus keeping problems like dandruff at bay.

Ingredients

2 tbsp mayonnaise

½ cup curd

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over your hair - from roots to tips.

Allow it to stay for about an hour and then wash it off with your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once or twice a week for the desired result.

14. Onion

Onion possesses antimicrobial properties that help in fighting dandruff-causing bacteria. Moreover, it also improves blood circulation to the scalp and helps in flushing out toxins from your scalp. [13]

Ingredient

1 onion

How to do

Blend onion to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your hair evenly - from roots to tips. Apply it to your scalp too.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and let the mask rest for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

15. Fenugreek & hibiscus

Fenugreek seeds are an excellent hair conditioner and they can tackle hair problems like dandruff. Hibiscus flowers too work as a great remedy for dandruff as well as dry hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

10 hibiscus flowers

½ cup yoghurt

How to do

Soak the fenugreek seeds in half a cup of water overnight. Blend them in the morning with some hibiscus flowers and add the paste to a bowl.

Add half a cup of yoghurt to the mixture and mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it to your hair and scalp and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Use this hair mask twice a week for the desired result.