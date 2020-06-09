ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 Effective Tips To Get Rid Of Dark Lips Naturally

    By

    We take all the measures we can to get smooth, flawless skin. Lips aren't much of a concern for us until they start to chap or turn dark. Pink, luscious lips add to our charm but as they start to turn dark, it makes us conscious. And how to we usually deal with this issue? With a bold lip shade, of course. A.dark lipstick can cover the issue but not treat it.

    Instead of covering lips, use these simple and effective tips to bring back the colour, shine and glow to your lips and your smile.

    Array

    Check What You Put On Your Lips

    Do you ever pay attention to what you put on your lips? There is a myriad of lip-enhancing products available today. From lipstick to lip balms and lips gloss, there are tons of ways to get those pouty and sultry lips. You will also find lip plumping lipsticks on the market. And we subject our lips to all these without a single thought. It is a bad idea. These products contain chemicals, some may be too harsh for your lips and that might just be the reason for your lips turning dark.

    Check all the lip products you own. Throw out the expired ones and the ones that contain petroleum jelly, mineral oil, parabens, oxybenzone, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT). We cannot stress enough on how important it is for you to know your ingredients. Go for lip balms and lipsticks with natural and organic formulation.

    Array

    Use A Sun Block On The Lips

    Sun protection is vital not just for your skin but for your lips as well. Prolonged exposure to the sun can make your lips dry, dehydrated and dark. These are exactly the things you want to protect your lips from. Get a lip balm with an SPF in it. You will find plenty. In fact, if you can get lipsticks with SPF as well. This will prevent your lips from the sun damage while making you look beautiful.

    The 10 Best Essential Oils For Dry And Chapped Lips

    Array

    Keep Your Lips Moisturised

    Dehydrated lips have a higher chance of turning dark. The parched lips become chapped and you constantly feel a tog on your lips. In time, it shapes into pigmented lips. Like your skin, your lips need to be moisturised to be healthy. So, keep a lip balm in handy and keep reapplying it throughout the day.

    Array

    Scrub Them Regularly

    You might not know this but your lips need to be scrubbed off to keep them healthy. Thanks to all the dead skin cells and chemical build-up, your chapped and dry lips have been screaming for exfoliation for a while. And with all the lip scrubs flooding the market, it isn't difficult to get baby soft and pink lips. If you have run out of your lip scrub, after brushing the teeth use your toothbrush to gently exfoliate the lips.

    Array

    Quit Smoking

    Smoking is one of the major reasons for dark and dehydrated lips. If you are a regular smoker, your lips are sure to turn dark eventually. It is inevitable. While the effects of smoking are almost irreversible, it can be prevented if you stop in time. If you have just noticed your lips becoming chapped and dark, we suggest you stop smoking immediately to prevent further damage.

    Simple Make-up Tips For 8 Different Lip Shapes

    Array

    Keep A Check On Your Diet

    Our outer appearance has a lot to do with our diet. The better our diet the great our skin, lips and hair look. So, if there is a lot of junk, oily and high sugar foods, and alcohol in your diet, it might be the reason for your dark lips. So, evaluate your diet and include lots of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals in your diet. Drinking lots of water also helps a great deal.

    Array

    Stop Biting Or Licking Your Lips

    Biting and licking the lips is such a deeply-engraved habit that we don't even notice we're doing it. When we are nervous, anxious or deep in concentration, we tend to lick our lips unconsciously. We do not need to tell you how bad a habit is that for your lips. The digestive enzymes in your saliva wipe out the topmost protective layer of your skin and expose your lips to damage. So, if you find yourself biting or licking your lips, stop immediately.

    More DARK LIPS News

    Read more about: dark lips tips remedies
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue