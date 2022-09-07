Just In
- 2 hrs ago Gal Gadot Skincare Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin
- 4 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 11 September To 17 September 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 11 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 16 hrs ago Twin Viral Concerns Of COVID-19 And Monkeypox In Kids: What Parents Should Know
Don't Miss
- News National Forest Martyrs Day 2022: All you need to know
- Sports Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: T20 Head-to-Head, Results & Record ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Final in Dubai
- Movies Veteran Actor Krishnam Raju Passes Away: Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj & Others Mourn The Demise
- Automobiles 5 Used Cars You Can Buy Instead Of The iPhone 14
- Technology Why is Google the Default Search Engine on All Phones? Antitrust Lawsuit Hearing To Begin Next Year
- Finance 7 Stocks To Buy Next Week, Recommended By Top Broking Houses
- Travel Unbelievable Hacks For Getting Cheap Deals On Hotels
- Education Stress & Anxiety During Exams; Keep Stress at bay with these expert-suggested tips and tricks!
Radhika Apte Beauty Tips: 5 Beauty Tricks You Can Learn From The Belle Of Bollywood
Radhika Apte has carved out a solid niche in cinema and OTT platforms over the past few years. The multilingual star has worked in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and English films.
Her Instagram photos are a constant reminder that she keeps it real - when it comes to beauty or life. "Beauty should be about being happy and natural, rather than being posed and pretentious. Our relationship with it has evolved. It's no longer about conceding to a stereotype but a celebration of one's self. Beauty, however, we choose to define it, belongs to us."
Let's take a look at Radhika Apte Beauty Tips.
5 Beauty Tricks You Can Learn From Radhika Apte
1. Makeup is all about enhancing your favourite feature
Rather than cover up her glowy skin, Radhika Apte keeps her makeup very natural. "I am in love with the natural beauty trend. I moisturise and use a lip balm for a flush of colour," she says.
When she's on the red carpet, she dresses it up a little - with a power red lip. "When you have a bright, bold lipstick on, you don't really need anything else."
2. Hydration goes two ways
Drinking water is Apte's favourite beauty trick. "Water is the best to hydrate from within. If it's too hot, I'll have coconut or lemon water," she stated in an interview.
These drinks replenish electrolytes, so they're a great addition to your daily routine, especially when the weather gets hot. Remember to hydrate your skin topically too. Besides drinking water, apply a moisturiser or hydrator to your skin to keep it supple [1][2].
"When I was little, my mother first introduced me to the importance of moisturised skin. It's the one beautiful step I practise religiously in the morning and at night. Hydration is important for maintaining healthy skin," Apte explained during a magazine interview.
She loves jelly moisturisers that don't feel greasy. To keep her skin looking sun-kissed, Apte mixes a little moisturiser with foundation.
3. DIY hair masks = perfect hair fix
Having her hair heat-styled so often, Radhika Apte knows how important it is to take care of it. "I've been drinking amla juice since it's good for hair," Apte was quoted saying. "Beer and eggs make for good hair masks. My mother used to oil my hair, and she sometimes even used hibiscus gel on my scalp."
Regularly drinking amla juice reduces hair fall and strengthens the hair follicles from the root to the tip - equally effective in stimulating hair growth. Hair masks are great for soothing and repairing cuticles damaged by colouring, heating tools, salt water, and chlorine. You can customise them to fit your hair type, whether coarse, frizzy, dry, oily, fine, or wavy [3].
4. The right supplements can make a big difference
In addition to eating balanced meals, Radhika Apte supplements her diet with antioxidants and vitamins that help her skin, hair and overall health. "I supplement my diet with flaxseed powder, probiotics, and Vitamin C and B12," she shared with Vogue. Nutritional supplements such as flaxseed powder and probiotics can improve digestion and gut health. At the same time, the latter is necessary for proper functioning of the nerve tissue and the brain [4].
5. Make self-care a priority
She knows that finding downtime is the key to staying energised with a busy schedule. So to relax, Apte watches films and TV series, reads books, and meets friends. But when she needs to unwind, she gets a Balinese massage, which reduces muscle tension, improves circulation, and boosts lymphatic drainage [5].
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: Flaunt Grey On The Third Day Like Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza And Esha Deol
- bollywood wardrobeNushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, And Other Divas Have Dress Goals For Those Running Out Of Dress Ideas
- bollywood wardrobeYear Ender: Decoding Fashion From Bulbbul, Raat Akeli Hai And Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Radhika Apte: 5 Unique Fashionable Outfits Of The Actress One Wish To Own
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra, Karishma Tanna, Radhika Apte, And Lisa Ray Inspire Us With Their Eye-Catching Masks
- bollywood wardrobeRadhika Apte Stuns In Lovely Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot As She Turns Streaming Queen
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Miheeka Bajaj, Regina Cassandra, Radhika Apte And More
- bollywood wardrobeRadhika Apte Makes Household Chores Interesting In Her Vibrant And Lively Midi Dresses
- bollywood wardrobeKareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, And Other Divas Inspire Us To Flaunt Black Gown
- bollywood wardrobeRadhika Apte, Vidya Balan, And Bhumi Pednekar Slay It In Their Black Sarees, But Who Nailed It?
- bollywood wardrobeAthiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Radhika Apte, And Malaika Arora Have Gown Goals For Us
- bollywood wardrobeRadhika Apte, Nupur Sanon, And Rhea Chakraborty Slay In Style At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019-20