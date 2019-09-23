What Are Magnetic Eyelashes? Here Is How To Wear Them Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Long, thick and fluttery eyelashes are the new obsession and magnetic eyelashes are the latest way to quench this obsession in a rather effortless way. From false eyelashes to eyelash extension, we have seen and tried different ways to get dreamy eyelashes. Although, false eyelashes have been the most popular technique used by the make-up artists and beauty gurus across the globe.

But, for those of us who are a novice in the make-up arena, false eyelashes seem daunting and too much of a task. You need to find the correct shape and size of the lashes, apply the lash glue, wait for it to dry down a bit and then align the lashes perfectly with your lash line. You might also find it painful to peel them off. And then there is the leftover glue. Phew! Just reading that makes you nervous, right?

And so, today we're talking about the new sensation in the field of false lashes- magnetic eyelashes. Let's find out what they are and how to wear them and are they really worth the hype?

What Are Magnetic Eyelashes And How Do They Work?

Magnetic eyelashes, as the name suggests, are a pair of false eyelashes that contains tiny magnets to help them stick together. You don't need glue to stick them to your lashes. These are easy to apply, use and take off. Each lash basically contains two lashes, one upper lash and one lower lash that we use to sandwich our natural eyelashes and thus leaving us with long and fluttery eyelashes.

They hold together because of the tiny magnets that are added along the strip of the lashes, both upper and lower and thus you don't need anything else to hold them together. The magnets do all the work for you.

How To Wear Magnetic Eyelashes

Applying magnetic lashes is not very complicated, but it will need some practice to perfect it. All magnetic lashes come with their own set of instructions that you need to follow. But, it is more or less the same process. As said above, each magnetic lash is a pair of two and you need to separate those for application. So, here is how you wear magnetic eyelashes.

Clip the lashes as per the length of your lash line.

Apply a nice coat of mascara to your natural eyelashes.

Take the upper magnetic lash, hold it against your upper lash line.

Now, take the lower magnetic lash and place it under you lash.

Both the lashes will stick together, thanks to the magnet and you're done.

The Final Verdict...

Well, magnetic lashes might take you some time to perfect and get used to, but it is worth it in the end. They doesn't include much fuss and are pretty easy to remove as well, you just need to pull it off lightly. So, if you don't get it in the first go, don't lose heart. You'll get it eventually and would be relieved that you did.