    5 Quick And Amazing Ways To Remove Facial Hair At Home During Quarantine

    By

    Novel Coronavirus outbreak has led to a worldwide lockdown. And that means you can not step out of your house unless you are going to get essentials or there is a medical emergency. That also means you can not keep up with your regular parlour appointments. And while you can manage without your spa, manicure and pedicures, facial hair is something you can not ignore or get away with.

    In general, you go to your facial hair appointment every 3-4 weeks. But, now that you cannot visit the salon, you must be wondering about how you can deal with your facial hair? Worry not! There are more than a few ways to get rid of your facial hair during the quarantine. Let us have a look at what these are.

    Array

    The Eyebrow Razor

    Shaving is the fastest way to get rid of facial hair. We understand that you might have inhibitions about using the razor on your face but there is no need to overthink. It is very common to shave the face, ladies. Yes, you read that right. In fact, you will get razors made especially for your face known as twinkle razors. These are slanted with a small blade that you can clear your peach fuss and your eyebrow hair with.

    Shaving Tips And Tricks For Women

    Array

    Home-Made Wax

    Home-made wax also known as the sugaring method is a great way to get rid of facial hair. It is easy to make, quick and does not require wax strips. All you got to do is mix equal amount of lemon juice, sugar and water, heat the mixture until you get wax-like consistency and you are done. Apply the hot wax in the direction of the hair growth using an orange stick and after it cools down pull it with a jerk t remove the wax along with your hair.

    Sugaring - The Natural Way To Remove Unwanted Hair At Home!

    Array

    Tweeze It Out

    It is often the case that we do not need to remove all our facial hair but a few hairs that are dark and thick and hence are quite visible on the face. If that is the case with you, use a pair of tweezers to get rid of the hair.

    Array

    Wax Strips To the Rescue

    Wax strips are great for the times we can not go to the parlour. You will get all types of wax strips in the market. Warm up the strips between your palms, separate the strips and apply one in the direction of the hair. Rub your hands over the strip and pull it in the opposite direction of the hair growth.

    Array

    Bleach

    For the soft peach fuss on your face that is not that visible but makes you uncomfortable, bleaching the hair is the best option. It lightens your hair and makes them almost invisible. And it will take you only 15 minutes to do. Plus, it is completely painless. Get yourself a beach and read the instructions on the pack to know how to use it. Remember to do a patch test before bleaching, especially if you have sensitive skin. It can irritate your skin. A tingling sensation is normal when you applied the bleach, so don't freak out if it tingles.

    Facial Bleach: What Is It, What Are Its Benefits, & How Is It Done?

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 19:52 [IST]
