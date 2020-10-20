Just In
What To Do When See Pigmentation Spots On Your Body
It starts with a small mark that you ignore until it develops into various marks on your body that you can't. Hyperpigmentation is a common skin problem that many of us face. Usually thought to be an issue that is limited to the face, it extends to your body as well.
Pigmentation spots on the body is a common skin problem. This problem entails certain darkened spots of various sizes anywhere on the body. Sometimes these pigmentation spots fade away on their own, but most of the time they don't. Even if they do fade, it a slow process that you might not have the patience for.
So, if you have seen a few pigmentation spots on your body rather than hiding them use these tips to treat the issue and prevent any further spots.
Protect Your Skin From The Sun
Sun is the number one cause of the pigmentation spots you are so concerned about. The harsh rays of the sun do all kinds of damage to your skin, including hyperpigmentation. Exposure to the sun triggers the melanin production in the body which can lead to dark spots on your skin.
This gives you another reason to be always sun-protected. Wear your sunscreen before stepping out. And don't just apply it on your face. Apply the sunscreen on your hands, arms, feet, legs and any other area exposed to the sun.
Be Diligent About The Skin Irritations
If you have sensitive skin that gets irritated easily, the irritation and inflammation might leave the dark spots behind. Even scratching your skin can be the reason for the spots on the skin. While your skin is sun-protected make sure it is nourished as well. Use the products meant for your skin type, follow a skincare regime, keep away from known irritants and ditch the urge of itching the skin.
Make Sure Your Skincare Is Modified As Per Your Age
Ever heard about age spots? The pigmentation spots on your body might just be that. As you age, the melanin production of the skin is affected. This might lead to darkening of certain spots on the skin. To prevent this skin, modify your skincare regime as per your age. Include serums and anti-ageing products and habits in your routine and you are set to fight the pigmentation spots on your body.
Apply Aloe Vera Gel
Aloe vera gel is one of the greatest ingredients for your skin. It can help you tackle almost any skin problem. The soothing and moisturising properties of aloe vera gel nourish the skin. The healing properties of the gel expedite the rejuvenating process of the skin while its regenerative properties help boost skin renewal and lightens the pigmented spots on the body.
Apply aloe vera gel on the affected areas. Massage it well into your skin and leave it at that. Repeat this process multiple times a day. With the regular use of aloe vera gel, you will notice your pigmentation spots fading.
Consult A Dermatologist If The Problem Persists
If the pigmentation spots on your body do not seem to fade even after using every tip and remedy, it would be better to consult a dermatologist. A dermatologist should also be consulted if the pigmentation spots keep on reappearing. Under such circumstances, taking the advice and treatment from a dermatologist is the best course of action.