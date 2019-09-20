5 Amazing DIY Lip Stains For Luscious And Rosy Lips Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Lip stains are a fascinating make-up product. Who doesn't want soft and pink lips! A product that gives a rosy tint to our lips and lasts for a longer period seems too good to be true. And although lip stains are an amazing product, it does come with certain drawbacks. The most obvious being that it dries out the lips.

But, don't you worry! Today, we have put together for you 5 amazing DIY lip stains that will make your lips rosy and juicy without making them dry. These contain some superb ingredients that will not only add colour to your lips but also heal and nourish them. So, without further ado, let's look at these DIY lip stains.

1. Beetroot, Beeswax And Olive Oil

Beetroot contains the colouring pigment betanin that not only helps to add colour to your lips but also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to protect and soothe the lips.[1] Rich in fatty acids that help retain moisture in the lips, beeswax is also rich in Vitamin A that helps to heal and protect the lips from damage.[2] Olive oil is highly moisturising and thus keeps your lips hydrated, smooth and plump.

Ingredients

⦁ 1/2 tsp beeswax

⦁ 1 tbsp beetroot pulp

⦁ 1 tsp olive oil

Method of use

⦁ Grate the beeswax and add it into a bowl.

⦁ Put the grated beeswax on a double boiler and allow it to melt.

⦁ When the beeswax is melted, add olive oil to it, give it a stir and take it off the heat.

⦁ Strain the beetroot pulp in a bowl and add it to the mixture obtained above. Mix all the ingredients together well.

⦁ Store the mixture in a container.

⦁ Use as a lip stain as and when required.

2. Beeswax, Coconut Oil And Red Lipstick Mix

This is a highly moisturising lip stain. Coconut oil and almond oil present in this act as natural emollients to keep your lips moisturised.[3] Besides, coconut oil effectively protects the skin and helps to heal chapped and dry lips.[4] Lavender essential oil has moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe and retain moisture in your lips. Besides, it also improves collagen production in the skin and thus heals chapped and dull lips.[5] The red lipstick will stain your lips in a pretty rose colour.

Ingredients

⦁ 2 tbsp beeswax

⦁ 2 tbsp coconut oil

⦁ A piece of red lipstick

⦁ 2 tsp sweet almond oil

⦁ 10 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

⦁ Grate the beeswax and add it into a bowl.

⦁ Add coconut oil, almond oil and lipstick to this and give it a stir.

⦁ Put it on a double boiler and wait for it to melt.

⦁ As soon as it melts, take it off the heat and give it a stir.

⦁ Add lavender essential oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

⦁ Let it cool down to room temperature and harden.

⦁ Use this as a lip stain as and when needed.

3. Beetroot, Olive Oil And Honey

Known and used for its moisturising effect, olive oil has anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties that help to soothe and heal the chapped lips and leave you with soft and supple lips.[6] Honey is a natural emollient that keeps the lips soft, hydrated and bright.[7]

Ingredients

⦁1 beetroot

⦁ 4 tbsp olive oil

⦁ 2 tbsp honey

Method of use

⦁ Peel and slice the beetroot into smaller pieces.

⦁ Add olive oil and honey to this and grind it in a blender to get a smooth mixture.

⦁ Pour the mixture in a container and store it in a refrigerator.

⦁ Apply as a lip stain as and when required.

⦁ The shelf life of this lip stain is a month and it needs to be kept in a fridge.

4. Blackberries, Raspberries And Olive Oil

Apart from imparting a gorgeous colour to your lips, blueberries and raspberries are a rich of vitamin C and antioxidants that help to nourish, moisten and soften your lips.

Ingredients

⦁ 4-5 ripe blackberries

⦁ 4-5 ripe raspberries

⦁ 1 tsp olive oil

Method of use

⦁ Take the blueberries and raspberries in a bowl and mash it into pulp.

⦁ Add olive oil to this and give it a good stir and mash it again.

⦁ Strain the mixture into a bowl.

⦁ Pour the obtained solution into a bowl and store it in a refrigerator.

⦁ Use it as a lip stain as and when required.

⦁ The shelf life of this mixture is a week if stored in a refrigerator.

5. Pomegranate And Coconut Oil

Loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients, pomegranate has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties[8] that help to soothe and heal chapped lips and leave you with plump and supple lips. Besides, it adds a beautiful rosy colour to your lips.

Ingredients

⦁ Seeds of a pomegranate

⦁ 1/2 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

⦁ Take the pomegranate seeds in a bowl and mash it well to obtain its juice.

⦁ Strain the juice in another bowl and add the coconut oil to it.

⦁ Give the mixture a good mix before keeping it in the refrigerator for it to harden.

⦁ Apply it on your lips as a lip stain as and when required.

View Article References [1] Clifford, T., Howatson, G., West, D. J., & Stevenson, E. J. (2015). The potential benefits of red beetroot supplementation in health and disease.Nutrients,7(4), 2801–2822. doi:10.3390/nu7042801 [2] - Kasparaviciene, G., Savickas, A., Kalveniene, Z., Velziene, S., Kubiliene, L., & Bernatoniene, J. (2016). Evaluation of Beeswax Influence on Physical Properties of Lipstick Using Instrumental and Sensory Methods.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2016, 3816460. doi:10.1155/2016/3816460 [3] Ahmad, Z. (2010). The uses and properties of almond oil.Complementary therapies in clinical practice,16(1), 10-12. [4] Varma, S. R., Sivaprakasam, T. O., Arumugam, I., Dilip, N., Raghuraman, M., Pavan, K. B., … Paramesh, R. (2018).Invitroanti-inflammatory and skin protective properties of Virgin coconut oil.Journal of traditional and complementary medicine,9(1), 5–14. doi:10.1016/j.jtcme.2017.06.012 [5] Mori, H. M., Kawanami, H., Kawahata, H., & Aoki, M. (2016). Wound healing potential of lavender oil by acceleration of granulation and wound contraction through induction of TGF-β in a rat model.BMC complementary and alternative medicine,16, 144. doi:10.1186/s12906-016-1128-7 [6] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. doi:10.3390/ijms19010070 [7] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1), 241. doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241 [8] Zarfeshany, A., Asgary, S., & Javanmard, S. H. (2014). Potent health effects of pomegranate. Advanced biomedical research, 3.