How To Deal With Common Underarm Problems

Sweaty Underarms While sweaty armpits are completely normal, it can be embarrassing and troublesome. Sweating through the armpits is your body's way to regulate the temperature and also get rid of unwanted toxins. But, with the stains on your favourite clothes doesn't really help. And sometimes, you do sweat a lot. So, here's the perfect remedy to regulate sweaty armpits. How To Stop Your Underarms From Sweating This Summer Season What you need Tomato juice, as needed Method of use Apply the tomato juice all over your underarms.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later and pat dry.

Use it 2-3 times a week for the best result. Why this works? A great natural bleaching agent for the skin, tomato also possess astringent properties that help to shrink the pores and control the excess sweating.

Dark Underarm Darkening is the underarms is one of the most common underarm problems that we hear of. Dark underarms are mainly because of the accumulated dead skin cells in the region. But, also because of lack of proper care, shaving, and exposure to harsh deodorants. Home remedies are amazing to treat this issue. Here's the best one for you. What you need 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Turmeric powder, as needed Method of use In a bowl, take the lemon juice.

Add enough turmeric powder to it to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste all over your underarms.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result. Why this works? Lemon is rich in citric acid which is one of the best natural bleaching agents there is.[1] Thus, it helps to lighten the dark underarms. Vitamin C present in lemon also helps to inhibit melanin production preventing hyperpigmentation.[2] Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant, that helps to heal the skin and lighten the skin tone to decrease the darkening underarms.[3] [4]

Bad Odour The bad odour that you smell as soon as you pull your arms up can be really off-putting. And if we have to do it in pubic, it can be embarrassing. Well, the bad odour happens when bacteria feeds on the sweat trapped in your underarms. The foul smell can also be due to overconsumption of alcohol or foods like garlic and onion. The issue becomes aggressive in the summer season when we sweat a lot. Here's a quick solution to keep the bad odour in check. What you need Half a lemon Method of use Take the half lemon and rub it into your underarms for a few seconds.

Leave it on until it dries.

Wash it off later thoroughly.

If you have sensitive skin, mix the juice from half a lemon with half cup of water.

Use a cotton juice to apply it to your underarms.

Wait for 10-15 minutes for it to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy once dail until you see some improvement. Why this works? The highly acidic lemon is also a great antiseptic for the skin that helps to shrink the skin pores, balance the pH of the skin and reduce body odour. Being an antibacterial agent, it keeps the bacteria that causes bad odour at bay helping you smell fresh and beautiful all day long.[5]

Hairy Armpits Okay, underarm hair are the most natural thing ever. But, they can be a hindrance when you want to flaunt that strapless top. And the summer season can be a pain to deal with underarm hair that trap all the sweat and bacteria to give way to other terrible issues aka the smell and stains. So, if you are not a fan of visiting the parlour and spending your money, here's a simple at-home remedy to remove underarm hair. What you need ¼ cup of turmeric powder

3 tbsp milk

1 cup of warm water

1 soft towel Method of use Combine both the ingredients until you get a smooth paste.

Wash your underarms with water and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your underarms in the direction of the hair growth.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Soak the towel in warm water.

Wipe off the paste from your underarms using the towel.

Use this remedy every alternate day until you see results. Why this works? Turmeric is an amazing natural ingredient replete with antibacterial, antiseptic, antioxidant and healing properties, all of which are amazing for your skin. Mixed with the exfoliating properties of milk, thanks to the presence of lactic acid, turmeric helps to not only remove unwanted hair but also prevent ingrown hair. But, you need to be patient with this remedy. It might not work immediately, but it works definitely.[6][7]

Ingrown Hair Shaving might be the quick fix to the issue of underarm hair, but it definitely gives rise to other underarm issue. Ingrown hair is one of them. When we shave frequently, which we have to, it often leads to hair being trapped inside the skin aka ingrown hair. These can further lead to bumps on the skin that can be a sometimes painful. If you are also facing the issue of ingrown hair, we have the perfect solution for you. What you need 1 tbsp granular sugar

1 tbsp raw honey Method of use Combine both the ingredients to get a coarse paste.

Take a generous amount of this mixture and scrub it on your underarms in circular motions.

Rinse it off thoroughly with warm water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. Why this works? Sugar with its coarse texture is a great exfoliant for the skin and helps to pull out ingrown hair. Honey has emollient and healing properties that help to soothe any irritation caused by exfoliation and locks the moisture in the skin to leave you with soft and supple skin.[8]