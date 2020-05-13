ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Stop Your Underarms From Sweating This Summer Season

    By

    With the onset of the summer season, comes the sweaty underarms. The scorching heat and humid temperature make our underarms sweaty and smelly. Throughout the day, we are conscious of the way we smell and the sweat stains on our clothes. While this is a natural process, it makes us embarrassed nonetheless.

    If you are worried about your sweaty underarms this summer season and think that it is inevitable, we have good news for you. With a few preventive measures, you can make this summer more fun and less sweaty. Here we have listed 8 amazing tips to ensure that you sweat less and smell wonderful this summer season.

    Array

    Get A Loofah

    The point we want to make is- exfoliate your underarms. You must know the wonders exfoliating can do to your skin. It removes the dead skin cells and unclogs the skin pores leaving your skin fresh and healthy. Clean pores will ensure that you sweat less. A loofah is the easiest way to exfoliate your underarms. While you take a shower, spend a couple of minutes rubbing your underarms and notice the difference. You can also use a scrub to exfoliate your skin for better and quick results. Use the scrub on your underarms for 3-5 before rinsing it off.

    Array

    Use Antiperspirants

    Deodorants are our fighters against sweat and odour. What deodorants actually do is suppress the odour and not the sweat. AN antiperspirant does that for you. It blocks the sweat glands in your underarms and thus prevents your underarms from sweating and thereby smelling.

    If you find that your antiperspirant is not doing the job it is supposed to, you probably need something stronger. So, switch your antiperspirant for a stronger formula (basically more aluminum chloride).

    Array

    Wear Cotton Clothes

    Fabrics that let your skin breathe is most important during summers. Synthetic clothes do not let your skin breathe or absorb the sweat. This not only makes you uncomfortable but your underarms to sweat more. Wear cotton clothes in light pastel shades and loose fitting that will prevent your underarms from sweating.

    Array

    Shave It Off

    We can not stress enough on this point. Keep your underarm area hair-free. The hair is porous by nature and that means it retains moisture aka the sweat. They also hamper the effect of antiperspirant. Shave your underarms, wax it or use a hair removal cream, but keep your underarms clean and you will sweat less. This is one of the most effective techniques for reducing underarm sweating and it improves your body hygiene as well. So, it's a win-win situation.

    Array

    Give A Gap Between Shower And Dressing

    Do not rush while you shower. And take your time dressing up. If you live in a place where the weather is humid and hot, it becomes even more important. Not giving enough time to your body to cool down might be the reason for excess underarm sweating. So, wait a while after your shower to dress up. Let your body cool down completely before putting on your clothes.

    Array

    Check Your Diet

    Believe it or not, your food can cause your body to sweat more. If you have ever paid attention, you will notice that you start feeling hot and sweat more after eating certain foods. Stay away from these sweat-inducing foods to reduce sweating. What are these foods, you ask? Hot and spicy foods and foods with higher fat content. These make your body warm and you to sweat more. Reduce these in your diet and enjoy sweat-free summers.

    Array

    Stay Hydrated

    Drinking plenty of water during the summer season is vital. It cools down your body and thus prevents your body from sweat. Keep a bottle always with you and drinking at least 3-4 litres of water every day.

    Array

    Limit Your Caffeine Intake

    Caffeine is great for when you can not concentrate or are feeling sleepy. For your sweat glands, however, it is bad. Caffeine increases your heart rate, kick starts your nervous system and puts your sweat glands in overactive mode causing you to sweat. So if you want to sweat less, limit your caffeine intake.

    More SUMMER News

    Read more about: summer skincare tips tips
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 21:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue