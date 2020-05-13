How To Stop Your Underarms From Sweating This Summer Season

Get A Loofah The point we want to make is- exfoliate your underarms. You must know the wonders exfoliating can do to your skin. It removes the dead skin cells and unclogs the skin pores leaving your skin fresh and healthy. Clean pores will ensure that you sweat less. A loofah is the easiest way to exfoliate your underarms. While you take a shower, spend a couple of minutes rubbing your underarms and notice the difference. You can also use a scrub to exfoliate your skin for better and quick results. Use the scrub on your underarms for 3-5 before rinsing it off.

Use Antiperspirants Deodorants are our fighters against sweat and odour. What deodorants actually do is suppress the odour and not the sweat. AN antiperspirant does that for you. It blocks the sweat glands in your underarms and thus prevents your underarms from sweating and thereby smelling. If you find that your antiperspirant is not doing the job it is supposed to, you probably need something stronger. So, switch your antiperspirant for a stronger formula (basically more aluminum chloride).

Wear Cotton Clothes Fabrics that let your skin breathe is most important during summers. Synthetic clothes do not let your skin breathe or absorb the sweat. This not only makes you uncomfortable but your underarms to sweat more. Wear cotton clothes in light pastel shades and loose fitting that will prevent your underarms from sweating.

Shave It Off We can not stress enough on this point. Keep your underarm area hair-free. The hair is porous by nature and that means it retains moisture aka the sweat. They also hamper the effect of antiperspirant. Shave your underarms, wax it or use a hair removal cream, but keep your underarms clean and you will sweat less. This is one of the most effective techniques for reducing underarm sweating and it improves your body hygiene as well. So, it's a win-win situation.

Give A Gap Between Shower And Dressing Do not rush while you shower. And take your time dressing up. If you live in a place where the weather is humid and hot, it becomes even more important. Not giving enough time to your body to cool down might be the reason for excess underarm sweating. So, wait a while after your shower to dress up. Let your body cool down completely before putting on your clothes.

Check Your Diet Believe it or not, your food can cause your body to sweat more. If you have ever paid attention, you will notice that you start feeling hot and sweat more after eating certain foods. Stay away from these sweat-inducing foods to reduce sweating. What are these foods, you ask? Hot and spicy foods and foods with higher fat content. These make your body warm and you to sweat more. Reduce these in your diet and enjoy sweat-free summers.

Stay Hydrated Drinking plenty of water during the summer season is vital. It cools down your body and thus prevents your body from sweat. Keep a bottle always with you and drinking at least 3-4 litres of water every day.