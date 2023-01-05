Acrylic Nails: If This Is Your First Time, Here's What You Should Know Body Care oi-Amritha K

Acrylic nails, since their inception have been a rage and continue to hold the title.

The acrylic nails are applied by mixing powder and liquid to form a dough-like bead, which is then pressed onto each nail and hardens once in place.

When acrylic is applied, it changes into a hard, nail-like substance that can either be used as a quick fix for long, almond-shaped claws for your next party, or as a staple in your beauty routine as long as you do not have brittle nails.

It is true that acrylic nails can give your tips a long, thick, and healthy appearance in an instant, but if you are a newcomer to the game, the process itself can prove quite challenging.

So, Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Acrylic Nails:

You may choose either a tip or a form to extend the length of your natural nail bed. Basically, a tip is moulded plastic that has been shaped to resemble a nail to enhance its appearance. A special nail glue is typically used to attach it around halfway up the nail.

In the case that your nails are short and you continue to receive refills while they grow, eventually you can remove the tip of the acrylic formula and apply it directly to your nails. Once the acrylic hardens, a form is placed underneath the nail. The form can then be removed once the acrylic has hardened.

Acrylic nails are much more durable than regular nail polish or gel polish, which only last for one or two weeks. Acrylic nails can last anywhere from two weeks to a month before they need to be reapplied or removed.

If you have naturally oily skin, apply copious amounts of lotion or soak your hands frequently in water, they will lift faster, prompting you to visit the salon sooner.

How To Remove Acrylic Nails

Ideally, you should look out for two things when it comes to requiring a refill or removal. The first is lifting of the nail and the second is growth of the nail.

If the acrylic lifts from the natural nail, you should visit the salon. If a nail lifts, dust particles and liquids can get inside and cause bacteria to become infected, or fungi to grow, so it is essential that this problem be addressed.

Secondly, the acrylic shifts forward as your nail grows, which can look ugly, ngl. The removal process should take place in a salon, as it is faster and safer than at home.

The gel polish can either be removed by buffing and soaking it in acetone, or by removing regular nail polish with acetone.

Acrylic Nails: Post-Removal Care

While you do not need to follow a special post-removal nail regimen, acrylics can damage your natural nail bed, so taking a few proactive steps can help speed up the process.

Use a hydrating nail cream or oil twice a day, morning and night. Be sure to rub it into your cuticles as well.

To prevent nail breakage, you can apply a polish hardener and strengthener on your nails. These products are similar to a top coat and prevent nail breakage.

Try a nail mask with a powerful blend of antioxidants to repair and rejuvenate nails overnight for a quick fix that provides a deep treatment.

Beauty experts recommend visiting a nail expert for acrylic nails, since the application process of acrylics may affect the condition of the nails after they have been removed.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 22:00 [IST]