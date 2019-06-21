International Yoga Day 2019: 10 Anti-Ageing Facial Yoga Exercises Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Our skin is where ageing is reflected fir. The lifestyle that we have incorporated tends to trigger the process of skin ageing. Stress, pollution, improper diet compromise the glow and firmness of our skin and give way to fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin.

To fight these signs of ageing and delay the process of skin ageing, we can opt for safer and natural methods. One such method is facial yoga.

An innate part of our Indian culture, yoga contains a set of practices that can help rejuvenate your body, both inside and out. And facial yoga is a great way to revitalise your skin and reduce the appearance of signs of skin ageing.[1]

Besides, these yoga postures improve blood circulation and boost collagen production in the skin to give you firm, healthy and youthful skin. This article discusses 10 such facial yoga exercises that can help combat ageing and give you the skin that you desire. Take a look!

1. Chin Lift

Got a double chin and want to get rid of it? Then this facial yoga is for you. This exercise helps to lift up your chin and is especially helpful to reduce double chin. It just needs a few minutes of your day.

How to do

Sit in a relaxing position with your spine straight.

Take a deep breath and look towards the ceiling.

Pull and tighten your lip as if you're kissing the ceiling.

Hold the position for a few seconds. You will feel your jaw and throat tighten.

Release the hold gently and relax.

Repeat this exercise 10-15 times in a day.

2. Marilyn

Love that full pout? Try this facial yoga for a more fuller and flexible pout. Marilyn is a facial exercise that strengthens your lip and mouth area. What you need to do is pout.

How to do

Sit or stand in a relaxed position with your spine straight.

Look straight ahead and tighten your lips as if you're pouting. Your lips must feel the stretch.

Hold the pout for a couple of seconds and release.

Repeat this exercise 5-10 times in a day.

3. Surprise

The expression of being surprised gives you a facial yoga that helps to remove the fine lines and wrinkles on your forehead. A great way to deal reduce wrinkles this is a must-try facial yoga.

How to do

Sit straight in a relaxed position.

Widen your eyes and stretch your forehead as if surprised.

Look straight ahead and hold the surprised expression for a few seconds. Try to stretch as much as possible.

Release the posture and relax.

Repeat this exercise 7-10 times in a day.

4. Fish Face

Fish face is a facial yoga that lifts up your chin and gives you fuller yet firm cheeks. This facial posture will strengthen and stretch your cheeks and reduce the face fat as well.

How to do

Sit back in a relaxed position.

Suck in your cheeks tightly inside your mouth.

Push your lips out and suck in some more to make a fish like face.

Hold the posture for about 20-30 seconds.

Release the cheeks and relax. Repeat a few times more.

Repeat this process 10-20 times in a day.

5. Puffy Cheeks

This cheeky facial yoga is a great way to strengthen your cheeks. The target area of this facial exercise is your cheeks and around the mouth and it helps to gain firm and fuller cheeks.

How to do

Sit in a relaxed position with your spine straight.

Now fill your mouth with air and puff up your cheeks.

Shift the area from one side of your cheek to the other. Repeat this process multiple times for about 30 seconds.

Gently release the air from your mouth and relax.

Repeat this process 6-7 times in a day.

6. Puppet Face

Puppet face facial yoga is a great exercise to reduce the fine lines and wrinkles around your mouth. This yoga helps to stretch the muscles around your mouth, thereby making the area firm.

How to do

Sit or stand in a relaxing position with your spine straight.

Smile a little.

Now put your fingers on either side of your lips and use them to pull and stretch the area around your mouth.

Hold this position for a few seconds and release gently.

Repeat this process 10-15 times in a day.

7. Baby Bird

Sagging skin is a tell-all sign of ageing. As our skin starts to age, our chin and the underlying jaw area start to sag. Baby bird facial exercise helps to combat this issue.

How to do

Sit back straight.

Tilt your head back to your left.

Press the tip of your tongue to the roof of your mouth.

Smile a wide-toothed smile and swallow. You will feel a stretch at your neck and throat.

Now tilt your head to the right side and repeat the process.

Repeat this process 5-10 times in a day.

8. Simha Mudra

If you want to work on your whole face, Simha Mudra is the facial yoga for you. This is an effective technique to stretch and relax your facial muscles at the same time.

How to do

Sit on your knees with your legs pulled back below your knees. Keep the spine straight.

Keep your hands on your thighs.

Look straight and drop your jaw.

Inhale through your nose. Pull out your tongue and extend it towards your chin as much as you can.

Exhale through your mouth and try to make a sound similar to a lion's roar.

Return to your normal position and relax. Do this for 4-5 minutes.

Repeat this process 5-6 times in a day.

9. Tongue Lock

Tongue lock or Jivha Bandha is a facial yoga that helps to make the skin on your face firm and reduce the fine lines and wrinkles on the face.

How to do

Sit in a cross-legged position with your spine straight.

Press the tip of your tongue on the base of your upper teeth.

Open your mouth wide and tilt your head back. You will feel a stretch on your throat.

Hold the position for a few seconds.

Release and relax.

Repeat this process 5-10 times in a day.

10. Neck Roll

This particular yoga pose is a great way to make your jaw area firm and get a strong jawline. Not only that, but this also helps to release the tension from your neck.

How to do

Sit cross-legged while keeping your spine straight.

Look straight ahead.

Drop your head down and look at the floor.

Slowly move your head and tilt it backwards such that you're looking at the ceiling.

Return to normal position and relax.

Repeat this motion for about 4-5 minutes.

Repeat this process 5-6 times in a day.

View Article References [1] Alam, M., Walter, A. J., Geisler, A., Roongpisuthipong, W., Sikorski, G., Tung, R., & Poon, E. (2018). Association of Facial Exercise With the Appearance of Aging.JAMA dermatology,154(3), 365–367. doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2017.5142