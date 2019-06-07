How To Use Tomato To Get Amazing Skin & Hair Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Natural ingredients have become a prime choice when it comes to skincare and haircare. You might have seen many products in the market that are infused with the goodness of natural ingredients. Walnut scrub, fruit face pack, oil-infused shampoo etc. are the usual products you'll find in the market.

So, won't it be better to use these ingredients in their raw form without adding any chemicals to nourish your skin and hair? Definitely! Home remedies have gained a lot of popularity and rightfully so. These are made up of natural ingredients that benefit your skin without causing any harm. And today, we're going to discuss one such amazing ingredient - tomato.

The delicious red tomato, when used topically, is a delightful treat for your skin and hair. Tomato contains strong antioxidants that fight the free radical damage on your skin and scalp and improves the appearance and health of the skin and hair. [1] It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin. Vitamin C present in tomato is quite beneficial for the skin. [2]

That being said, let's now have a brief glance at the benefits tomato offers for your skin and hair and how to include tomato in your skincare and haircare routine.

Benefits Of Tomato For Skin & Hair

Tomatoes have a myriad of benefits to offer and some of them are listed below.

It rejuvenates the skin.

It treats oily skin.

It reduces spots, blemishes and pigmentation.

It delays the ageing process of the skin.

It adds a natural glow to your skin.

It protects the skin from sun damage.

It provides relief from an itchy scalp.

It treats dandruff.

It adds shine to your hair.

It prevents hair loss.

It conditions your hair.

How To Use Tomato For Skin

1. For oily skin

Tomato is a natural astringent that helps to shrink skin pores and control the excess oil production in the skin. Sugar is a great skin exfoliant that removes the dead skin cells and the build-up of dirt, impurities and oil from the skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe tomato

1 tbsp sugar

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the tomato into pulp.

Add sugar to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Take a generous amount of this mixture on your fingertips and gently scrub your face in circular motions for about 10 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

2. For glowing skin

Tomato acts as a natural bleaching agent to lighten and brighten your skin. Yogurt contains lactic acid that makes the skin smooth and firm. [3] Honey has antioxidant properties that help to heal and rejuvenate the skin. [4]

Ingredients

1 ripe tomato

1 tsp yogurt

1 tsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the tomato into pulp.

Add yogurt and honey to this and mix everything together well to get a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and pat your face dry.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result.

3. To get rid of pigmentation

Tomato and potato, when mixed together, make up for an amazing bleaching agent for the skin that helps to reduce skin pigmentation.

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato pulp

½ tsp potato juice

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Repeat this remedy for the best result.

4. To reduce dark spots & blemishes

Honey exfoliates the skin to remove the dead skin cells. Besides, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of honey work well to reduce the blemishes and soothe the skin as well. [5] This is an effective blend to reduce the dark spots and blemishes on your face.

Ingredients

1 ripe tomato

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Peel the skin of the tomato, add it to a bowl and mash it into a pulp.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using tepid water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

5. To remove suntan

Lemon juice is a great skin lightening agent that helps to remove the suntan. Besides that, vitamin C present in lemon effectively removes suntan. [6] Lactic acid present in yogurt helps to improve skin appearance.

Ingredients

2 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take the tomato juice in a bowl.

Add yogurt and lemon juice to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

6. For dark circles

Aloe vera has antiageing properties that refresh the skin. [7] Blended together, aloe vera and tomato are an effective remedy to reduce dark circles.

Ingredients

1 tsp tomato juice

1 tsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

In a bowl, add the tomato juice.

Add aloe vera gel to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply a thin layer of this mixture on your under eye area.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day to see the best result.

7. For wrinkles

The astringent properties of tomato help to shrink skin pores and make the skin firm. Olive oil has antioxidant and antiageing properties that fight free radical damage to reduce the appearance of wrinkles on your skin. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato juice

10 drops of olive oil

Method of use

Take the tomato juice in a bowl.

Add olive oil to this and give it a good mix.

Using a brush, apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

How To Use Tomato For Hair

1. For dandruff

Lemon juice and tomato juice work well together to give you an effective remedy to get rid of itchy scalp and dandruff.

Ingredients

3 ripe tomatoes

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Extract the tomato pulp and add it to a bowl.

Add the lemon juice to this and mix both the ingredients together well to get a paste.

Take a generous amount of this paste on your fingertips and apply it to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it thoroughly using cold water.

Let your hair air-dry.

Repeat this remedy 2 times in a week for the best result.

2. To condition the hair

Honey has a moisturising and soothing effect and helps to condition the hair. [9]

Ingredients

2 ripe tomatoes

2 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the tomatoes into a pulp.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

3. To add volume to the hair

Tomato, when blended with castor oil, stimulates the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth and thus add volume to your hair.

Ingredients

1ripe tomato

2 tbsp castor oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the tomato into pulp.

Add castor oil to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Warm up the mixture a bit. Ensure that it isn't too hot to burn your scalp.

Apply the mixture all over your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo your hair as usual.

Finish it off with some conditioner.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

