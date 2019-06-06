10 Amazing Ways In Which Eggs Benefit Your Skin & Hair Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Eggs are a great source of proteins, fats and essential nutrients and they not only play an important role to maintain good health but benefit your skin and hair as well. [1]

All of us desire beautiful, soft skin and healthy, strong and luscious hair. And our search for that perfect product, perfect routine and the perfect ingredient to achieve the desired skin and hair seems never-ending. Well, eggs could be that one magical ingredient.

Egg has lots to offer for your skin and hair. It improves the appearance of your skin to leave you with a firm, supple and enriched skin. Furthermore, the protein boost it gives to your hair works wonders for your hair.

So, instead of going for those expensive salon treatments, why not give the amazing egg a chance?

Benefits Of Eggs For Skin & Hair

It treats acne.

It helps to make the skin firm.

It helps to deal with the issue of open pores.

It treats oily skin.

It helps to reduce the stretch marks.

It prevents premature signs of ageing. [2]

It rejuvenates the skin.

It treats dandruff.

It promotes hair growth. [3]

It conditions the hair.

It adds shine to the hair.

It rejuvenates frizzy and damaged hair.

How To Use Eggs For Skin

1. For acne

Apart from keeping the skin moisturised, honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent acne and soothe the itchiness and redness caused by acne. [4]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take an egg white in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on until it dries and you feel your skin tightening.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

2. For anti-ageing

Egg white shrinks the skin pores to give you a firm and youthful skin. Carrot contains beta-carotene and lycopene that enrich the skin to fight signs of ageing and also protect the skin from harmful UV rays. [5] Milk gently exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities and thus refreshes the skin.

Ingredients

1 egg white

2 tbsp grated carrot

1 tbsp raw milk

Method of use

Take the egg white in a bowl.

Add the carrot and milk to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a week.

3. For stretch marks

Rich in proteins and amino acids, egg white helps to heal the skin from within and thus reduces the appearance of stretch marks. Olive oil has emollient, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that keep the skin soft and prevent it from free radical damage and thus helps to heal the skin to reduce stretch marks. [6]

Ingredients

2 egg whites

Few drops of olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the egg whites and give it a good whisk.

Using a brush, apply the egg white on the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

Now, apply the apply olive oil and gently massage it in.

Leave it at that.

Repeat this remedy twice a day for the best result.

4. For oily skin

Lemon juice has astringent properties that tighten the skin pores to control the excess oil produced in the skin.

Ingredients

1 egg white

Few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl.

Add lemon juice to this and give it a good whisk.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Finish it off with some moisturiser.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

5. For open pores

Eggs help to shrink the skin pores and thus help to deal with large and open pores. Multani mitti removes the excess oil, dirt and impurities from the pores and helps to unclog them. Honey locks the moisture in the skin and keeps the harmful bacteria at bay. [4] Cucumber helps to improve the appearance of the skin. [7]

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 tsp multani mitti

½ tbsp honey

Few drops of lemon juice

1 tsp cucumber juice

Method of use

Crack open the eggs in a bowl and give them a good whisk.

Add multani mitti to this and give it a good stir.

Now add honey, lemon juice and cucumber juice to the mixture and mix everything together well.

Let the mixture rest for a couple of minutes.

Splash some lukewarm water on your face.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result.

6. To rejuvenate dull skin

Avocado helps to boost the collagen production in the skin and thus helps to rejuvenate dull skin. [8] Lemon contains vitamin C that also improves the collagen production in the skin and provides an even tone to your skin.

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 ripe avocado

1 lemon

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl.

In another bowl, mash the avocado into a pulp.

Add this mashed avocado to the egg white and give it a good stir.

Now squeeze the lemon in the mixture and mix everything together well.

Using a brush, apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy once in a week for the best result.

How To Use Eggs For Hair

1. To condition your hair

Eggs are a rich source of proteins and fats that nourish and moisturise your hair follicles and thus condition your hair. Made from amazing ingredients like eggs, vinegar and lemon juice, mayonnaise makes your hair soft and smooth.

Ingredients

2 eggs

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Crack open the eggs in a bowl.

Add mayonnaise to this and continue to mix both the ingredients together until you get a smooth paste.

Now add olive oil to this and give it a good mix.

Apply this mixture to your hair. Ensure that you cover your hair from the roots to the tips.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo and cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

2. To promote hair growth

Eggs are a great source of essential nutrients that nourish and strengthen your hair and helps to promote healthy hair growth. [3] The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of honey cleanse and nourish your scalp to leave you with long and strong hair.

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp honey

Method of use

Separate the egg yolk in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

3. To treat dandruff

Lemon juice has antibacterial properties that help to maintain a healthy scalp and keep the dandruff-causing bacteria at bay.

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

Separate the egg yolk in a bowl.

Add lemon juice to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Cover your hair using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

4. For treating dull and damaged hair

Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shafts to give a protein boost to your hair and prevents hair damage. [9]

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey (optional)

Method of use

Separate the egg yolk in a bowl.

Add coconut oil to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

You can add honey to this, although this step is completely optional.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo your hair as usual.

