Pamper Your Body A Little More With Paraffin Wax Treatment Today!

We all are very well acquainted with waxing, how it is done, what are its benefits, what are its advantages and disadvantages, but have you heard of the term paraffin wax? It's not a new invention - just that it was initially a medical treatment; however, it has made its way to spas & salons today. But, it is quite uncommon.

Paraffin wax treatment is not like your regular waxing - in fact, it is associated with manicure and pedicure. How, you may ask? Well, to get to know more about paraffin wax treatment, you must first know what it is and what are its benefits. So... what is it exactly?

What Is Paraffin Wax Treatment?

Paraffin wax is basically a white-coloured solid wax that is derived from petroleum. It is made of saturated hydrocarbons. It is typically used in salon & spa treatments for hands, cuticles, and feet. At times, paraffin wax can also be used to provide relief from pain caused in joints and muscles.

Paraffin wax is colourless, tasteless, and odourless. It has a number of uses and benefits.

Benefits Of Paraffin Wax Treatment

Although there are a number of benefits paraffin wax treatment offers, the most important ones are listed below:

Cleanses pores

Paraffin wax is known to open up blocked pores and thus cleanse them. It helps the skin to get rid of any kind of dirt or impurities.

Exfoliates skin

Another essential benefit of paraffin wax treatment is that it exfoliates the skin and helps to remove dead skin cells.

Repairs skin damage

Paraffin wax treatment also repairs dry and cracked skin - those dealing with callused heels and cracked feet always benefit from paraffin wax treatment.

Moisturises skin

This is no secret that paraffin wax helps to moisturise the skin. It keeps your skin soft and radiant and protects it from any kind of damage. How? It forms a light coating on your skin that helps it to retain oils produced by your body.

Relaxes and soothes muscles

Paraffin wax treatment helps to relax and soothe your muscles by increasing the blood flow in your body. It also helps to reduce the overall stiffness in your body.

Now that you know what amazing benefits paraffin wax offers, you might want to give it a try.

How To Do Paraffin Wax Treatment

It is recommended that you go to a salon for undergoing paraffin wax treatment as your salon specialist will guide you properly through the entire treatment process.

To get started, your beautician will dip your hands in a tub filled with hot melted wax. The wax will be hot enough for you to tolerate it.

The beautician will dip your hands in the wax several times and remove it until a few layers are formed.

She will then wrap your hands in a plastic wrap and bind it with a hot towel for a few minutes till the wax has cooled down.

Once the wax is cooled, it will harden and open up your pores and clean them.

The beautician will then pull away the cooled wax from your body. While doing so, the dead skin cells from your hands will also get removed, leaving behind soft and supple skin.

She will then apply a massaging lotion to your hands and finish off the treatment by applying a nail paint of your choice.

The same procedure is applied to paraffin wax pedicure treatment as well. The wax helps to soothe your aching muscles and relieves your body from stiffness. Go for a soothing and relaxing paraffin wax treatment and give your body the pampering it deserves!