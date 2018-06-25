Try These Easy Sugar Scrubs For Your Feet

Sugar is a common ingredient found in every kitchen. But have you ever wondered on the role that it plays in solving several skin-related issues?

Exfoliation keeps our skin brighter, cleaner and healthier. Proper exfoliation of the skin can solve a number of skin-related issues that we face in our everyday life. And one of the best natural ingredients that can be used to exfoliate our skin is sugar.

The alpha-hydroxy acids contained in sugar work to remove the dirt and dead skin cells clogging the pores on your skin. Scrub is the best way to use sugar for your feet. Scrubbing your feet regularly helps in removing the old skin cells and improves the overall look of your feet.

In this article, we'll see how you can make sugar scrubs and use them in keeping the feet clean and healthy. Let us see how.

Olive Oil Sugar Scrub

Olive oil helps in nourishing the skin.

Ingredients:

• 3 cups sugar

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1 teaspoon grated orange peel

How to do:

1. Add the olive oil and orange zest to the sugar and mix well.

2. You can add more olive oil if required.

3. Use the quantity that is needed and store the rest of the scrub. Use this once a week.

Coffee Sugar Scrub

The caffeine present in the coffee grounds acts as an antioxidant. This scrub helps in improving the skin tone.

Ingredients:

• ½ cup coffee powder

• ½ cup sugar

• 1 tbsp coconut/olive oil

How to do:

1. Mix the sugar with the coffee grounds.

2. Add the oil to this mixture.

3. This holds the scrub together and makes it easier to apply.

4. Scrub your feet with this mixture and rinse it off in normal water.

Honey Lemon Sugar Scrub

This is a very simple scrub that you can try at home.

Ingredients:

• 3 tsp raw honey

• 2 tsp lemon juice

• 2 tsp sugar

How to do:

1. Mix these ingredients in a bowl to form a scrub.

2. Gently scrub this mixture all over your face and body in a circular motion.

3. After leaving this mixture for 10 minutes on your feet, wash it off in plain water.

This can be done thrice in a week.

Almond Oil And Sugar Scrub

Vitamin C contained in almond oil helps in generating healthy skin tissues.

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp sugar

• 2 tbsp almond oil

How to do:

1. Take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of almond oil in a bowl.

2. Scrub this on your feet gently, in a circular motion.

3. Wash it off with cold water.

Use this once in a week continuously for 3 weeks.

Banana And Sugar Scrub

Ingredients:

• Banana

• 2 tsp sugar

How to do:

1. Mash a banana until you get a smooth paste.

2. Mix it with 2 tbsp of sugar.

3. Scrub this mixture on your feet.

4. Wash it off after 5 minutes in cold water. You can do this twice a week.

Coconut Oil And Sugar Scrub

Ingredients:

• 3 tbsp coconut oil

• 2 tbsp honey

• 3 tbsp sugar

How to do:

1. In a bowl, add 3 tablespoons of coconut oil.

2. Add 2 tablespoons of honey and 3 tablespoons of sugar to the mixture.

3. Stir all the ingredients well.

4. If the mixture is too dry, add some more sugar and if it's wet, add a little more coconut oil.

5. Scrub the mixture gently on your feet and rinse it off with normal water.

Yogurt And Sugar Scrub

Ingredients:

• ½ cup yogurt

• 2 tbsp sugar

How to do:

1. Add half a cup of fresh, unflavoured yogurt in a bowl.

2. Mix it with 2 tbsp of sugar.

3. Scrub your feet with this mixture.

4. Rinse it off with normal water and pat dry.

