Pamper You Skin With A Refreshing Body Wrap Today!

We all love to pamper our skin - whether it's at home using simple home remedies from our kitchen or a relaxing hot water bubble bath or treating ourselves to a nice spa treatment - we love our skin & body.

With so many skin and body care treatments flooding the market, we sometimes wonder what are these things, treatments, what good they do to our skin, or do they even benefit our skin and if yes, how? So many questions!

Today, we at Boldsky, have simplified a term often referred to as 'body wrap' for you. Read on to know what it is, what it does, how it works, and most importantly... what are its benefits.

What Are Body Wraps?

A body wrap is a process that involves wrapping your body with plastic sheets or sometimes thermal blankets that help to detoxify, moisten, and rejuvenate your skin. A body wrap also helps to hydrate your body and can actually be a positive thing to try.

Sometimes, body wraps are also used in slimming therapies as it is believed that body wraps help to reduce certain inches of your body.

How Are Body Wraps Done?

Before you begin with the how to process, one thing you must know is that any skin care or body care process begins with exfoliation. For that, you need to use a good body scrub. It will exfoliate the skin and get rid of all the dead skin cells. Later, you can begin with the actual process of body wrapping.

In body wrapping, plastic sheets or thermal blankets are wrapped on to your torso, arms or legs. There are various types of body wraps. While going for body wraps, you need to inform your spa attendant which body wrap you would prefer - detoxifying, hydrating, or slimming.

After wrapping your body, you need to relax for a specific amount of time before you are again unwrapped. Post that, either the spa attendant applies a lotion on you or asks you to take a shower. And, with that, the process of body wrapping is completed.

Benefits Of Using A Body Wrap

Well, there are a number of benefits of using a body wrap to begin with... However, the most important ones are:

Detoxifying body wraps are done using clay or seaweed which help in flushing out impurities and toxins from your skin.

If you go for hydrating body wraps - they add moisture to your skin.

Body wraps are designed in such a way that they help in toning your skin.

They help in skin tightening as well as skin softening.

How To Do A Body Wrap At Home

It is quite easy to do a body wrap at home. But there is one ingredient that you need to do a body wrap at home - coconut oil. Follow these simple steps mentioned below to do a body wrap at home: