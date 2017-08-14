natural remedies for toenail fungus

It often happens that our feet are the most neglected part of our body. They help us move around. We couldn't imagine life without them. They serve their purpose well and we reward them by neglecting and not taking good care of them.

It is important to take care of our feet because they are the closest to the ground and hence are more prone to infections. The common type of infection which affects our foot is the toenail fungus.

Known as Onychomycosis in medical terms, it is a fungus which most commonly affects the toenails. As it isn't a serious condition, it is often left untreated and looks ugly. It makes the toenails yellow and discoloured.

If it is left untreated at this stage, the toenails further start to crack or peel. There is some redness and swelling on the nail bed. The toenails also appear thicker than normal, making them look ugly and leaving you with no option but to cover your feet for the rest of your life.

Toenail fungus is caused due to various reasons, the most important one being your choice of footwear. If you wear shoes throughout the day, the sweat gets trapped in the shoes leading to the growth of fungus.

Our feet also sweat and they need some fresh air now and then. Keeping them trapped in shoes all day will encourage the growth of fungus. Going barefoot in damp environments like public swimming pools or gyms will also increase your chances of infection.

As this infection is quite common, there are a lot of over-the counter medications available in the market. But most of the medicines provide only temporary relief. The toenail fungus can be quite stubborn and may re-occur if the problem is not treated to its roots.

Medications often do not offer a permanent solution. But nature is the most powerful healer of all. There are a few natural remedies which will treat the root cause of this problem and eliminate toenail fungus in just three days. Sounds amazing, right? The blessings of nature are countless.

Below are a few powerful remedies which will treat your toenail fungus in just three days.

1) Tea Tree Oil

When you are talking about treating fungal infections, the most powerful remedy for them is tea tree oil. It is the most potent natural anti-fungal known to mankind. Applying tea tree oil on the infection regularly will eliminate all signs of infection on your toenail.

Ingredients:

A few drops of tea tree oil.

Method:

Take a few drops of tea tree oil and apply onto the affected toenail. Apply 3-4 times in a day. The infection should clear up on the third day.

2) Lemon Juice

Toenail fungus is known to be intolerable towards citric acid, which is present in lemons. Hence, it makes for an effective anti-fungal ingredient.

Ingredients:

1 fresh lemon

Cotton ball

Method:

Squeeze the juice of the lemon. Apply it onto the affected toenail with a cotton ball. Re-apply every 4-5 hours and you will notice the infection clearing in just three days.

3) Mouthwash

Sounds strange, right? Apparently the mouthwash is such a strong anti-septic, that it will clear your toenail fungus, as if it never happened.

Ingredients:

2 caps full of mouthwash

Half a small tub of warm water to soak your feet in

Method:

Take the warm water in a small tub. Add the mouthwash into it and soak your feet for 25-30 minutes. Doing this once every day for three days will clear up your toenail fungus.

4) Garlic

Garlic contains anti fungal properties that helps in healing the toe nails.

Ingredients

1 tbsp garlic oil

1 tbsp white vinegar

Method:

Mix together 1 tbsp of garlic oil and 1 tbsp of white vinegar. Apply this on the affected area and cover it with a bandage. Leave it on fro few hours. Repeat this everyday until you notice some difference.

5) Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains citric acid that helps to treat fungus on the toenails.

Ingredients

Lemon juice

Method:

Cut a lemon and squeeze a few drops of lemon in a bowl. Apply this with the help of a cotton pad on the affected area. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse it off with warm water.