Make A Super Whitening Toothpaste Using Baking Soda At Home

Toothpaste is an essential part of our daily body care routine. But with so many types and varieties of toothpastes flooding the market, it becomes a challenge to choose one - especially with the kind of benefits they claim to offer.

Speaking of which, do you know you can even make a toothpaste at home? A toothpaste is designed to give your mouth the much-needed freshness, protection from bacteria, white teeth, and a healthy oral hygiene above all.

What if you could get all these things easily in a home-made toothpaste which is completely made using natural ingredients? Moreover, these home-made toothpastes are safe to use and can be used by everybody - from children to the elderly. They are very cost-effective and can be prepared at home in no time.

Having said that, have you ever thought what it would be like to use a toothpaste made using baking soda? Well, if you have not, it is time you must try it out. You might not know this but baking soda is a well-known odour remover - which is the primary reason why it is one of the choicest options for making a toothpaste - it will keep you away from bad breath for a long time.

Also, we understand how difficult and boring it might be at times to gather ingredients and make something useful out of it. But trust us, this baking soda toothpaste is something different. It is very easy to prepare and will barely take 5 minutes of your time. But the results it will deliver will be amazing. Now, would you want to give this recipe a quick try?

Listed below is a really quick, easy to make, and superb baking soda toothpaste recipe that you will absolutely love!

How To Use Baking Soda To Make Toothpaste At Home

Ingredients

2/3 cup baking soda

1 cup water

2-3 drops of mint extract

How to do

In a bowl, add baking soda.

Next, start adding water little by little until you get semi-thick consistent paste.

Now add mint extract to the mixture and blend well. Make sure that your paste is thick and consistent.

Store the mixture in a container and keep it for later use. Store it in a cool and dry place.

You can use this toothpaste every day and replace it with your regular toothpaste.

How long will the toothpaste last?

Well, the quantity of the raw materials used for this toothpaste is enough for it to easily last for about a week. You can also increase the quantity of raw materials in the same proportion if you want it to last for more than a week.

Precautions/Tips To Remember While Using Baking Soda Toothpaste