12 Easy Steps To Do Stripless Waxing At Home Today!

Waxing is an essential part of body care. Waxing not only helps you to get rid of body hair but also helps to remove dead skin cells and exfoliate your skin. Amazing, isn't it?

But you may wonder why would anyone wax their body at home when you could easily hop to a parlour and get it done easily. Well, firstly one should know how to do waxing as it really comes in handy when you do not have enough time to visit a salon. Waxing at home is economical and saves time. It is not at all a difficult task and can be done swiftly if you know the correct process.

To begin with, have you ever heard of stripless waxing? Have you ever thought what it is to have waxing done without using those sticky strips that hurt like hell when you pull out hair from your skin? Well, if you are the one who dreads those painful waxing strips, then this article is definitely going to interest you.

What Is Stripless Waxing?

Stripless waxing, as the name suggests, is a type of removing body hair without using waxing strips. You neither need cloth nor paper strips for this type of waxing. This type of waxing uses wax beans for the procedure where the beans are warmed up and then applied on the skin. The wax then begins to harden and shrinks over the hair on the skin. It can then be easily peeled off in the opposite direction of the hair growth.

Simple, isn't it? Now the question here arises is why should you opt for stripless waxing and not the normal one?

Why Should You Opt For Stripless Waxing?

There are several reasons why one should opt for stripless waxing, however, the most essential ones are listed below:

• It slows down hair growth.

• It cleans your skin and removes all dead skin cells, thus exfoliating it.

• It works really well for people with thick hair and those who have faster hair growth.

• It is the best option for the bikini area and other sensitive areas of the body as it is not at all painful and serves your purpose.

How To Do Stripless Waxing In 12 Easy Steps

Now that you know what amazing benefits stripless waxing offers, you might really want to go for it. But question here is how to do it? Well, here are 12 easy steps that will guide you on how to do stripless waxing easily at home without much fuss.

But before we begin with the step-by-step procedure, here is the list of ingredients & materials which you will require:

Things you will require

• A pack of wax beans - these beans are easily available online

• A wax warmer

• 2 tablespoon olive oil

• A cleanser

• Face powder

• Wooden wax applicator

How To Do

1. Melt the beans in the wax warmer for at least half an hour. Ensure that it does not melt completely. Test the temperature of the melted wax on the back of your hand so that it doesn't burn.

2. Clean your hands with the cleanser and prep it for the waxing.

3. Apply face powder on the area you choose to wax so that it creates a barrier between your skin and the wax.

4. Use the wooden applicator to apply wax to the selected area.

5. Spread the wax into a thick layer. Why thick layer, you may ask? If you go for a thin layer of wax, it might result into breaking of wax into small pieces - which is why we go for a thick layer that remains intact.

6. After application, leave a thick piece of wax on the edge so that it is easier to create a flip and hold the wax to pull it off from your skin.

7. Let the wax cool down.

8. Grab the flip of the wax on the edge, and pull it off from your skin in the opposite direction of hair growth.

9. Now repeat this procedure on your entire hands or legs or whichever body part you wish to wax.

10. Once you have finished covering all areas, use a wet sponge to wipe the waxed area properly.

11. Now use a dry cloth to wipe the waxed area.

12. Apply olive oil on your skin (waxed area) as it will help to clean the open pores on your skin, keeping it moisturised, soft, and healthy.

Follow these simple and easily steps and do not hesitate to try this amazing and super effective stripless waxing at home!