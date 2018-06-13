How To Remove White Spots From Fingernails?

Dull and colourless nails are always a mar to your beautiful hands. It may destroy the first impression of a person and can also entirely affect the personality of a person. Apart from this, most of the people out there also suffer from white spots on the fingernails. This is due to a condition called leukonychia. They appear mostly on finger and toe nails.

These spots can be small or large and can vary from person to person. There are several reasons for white spots to appear on your fingernails. A fungal infection, allergy due to usage of certain products, calcium deficiencies, nail injuries, etc., are some of the reasons that can be pointed out for this condition.

However, these white spots are now commonly seen in most of us and it can be easily treated at home without medications. So, here are some natural home remedies that can easily help in treating white spots and stains on fingernails. Let's see what these remedies are.

Lemon + Olive Oil

Vitamin C contained in lemon juice can help in getting rid of discolouration and spots effectively. Olive oil nourishes the nails.

Ingredients:

2 tsp lemon juice

Olive oil

How to do:

1. In a bowl, add about 2-3 tsp of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

2. Add a few drops of olive oil into the lemon juice and mix both the ingredients well.

3. Apply this on your fingernails and leave it on for 25-30 minutes and wash in normal water.

You can repeat this every day for better results.

Coconut Oil

The anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties in coconut oil helps in treating fungal infections to a great extent.

Ingredient:

Coconut oil

How to do:

1. Take a few drops of organic coconut oil and apply it on to your fingernails.

2. Massage gently in a circular motion and leave it overnight.

3. Next morning, rinse it off with normal water.

White Vinegar

The destaining properties in white vinegar help in removing white spots and patches on fingernails.

Ingredients:

½ cup of white vinegar

¼th cup of lukewarm water

How to do:

1. Dilute ½ cup of vinegar in ¼th cup of lukewarm water.

2. Dip your fingers into this solution for about 15-20 minutes.

Repeat this remedy at least thrice in a week for better and faster results.

Baking Soda

Baking soda contains alkaline properties that help in removing stains and reduce white spots.

Ingredients:

½ cup of baking soda

¼th cup of water

¼th cup of vinegar

How to do:

1. Take ¼th cup of baking soda in a bowl.

2. Add ¼th cup of vinegar into it.

3. Now, mix it with ¼th cup of water and mix them well.

4. Soak your fingers into this solution and let it stay for 15-20 minutes.

Repeat this once every day for a week to see the results.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains antifungal properties that will help in treating the fungal infections and spots on fingernails.

Ingredient:

1 cup of yogurt

How to do:

1. All you have to do is soak your fingernails in a cup of plain and unflavoured yogurt.

2. Do this for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in normal water.

3. Do this every day for better results.

Tea Tree Oil

The antimicrobial properties in tea tree oil help in getting rid of the stains and white spots.

Ingredient:

Tea tree oil

How to do:

1. Apply pure tea tree oil on your nails using a cotton ball.

2. Leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

3. Do this twice daily for several months, until you notice an improvement.