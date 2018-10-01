Give Yourself A Spa-like Feel With This Glycerine Body Wash Today!

Is there anything that can make you feel more refreshed and relaxed than a soothing bath with an aromatic body wash gel, right after a tiring day at work? No, right? A good body wash, especially a homemade one, can literally make you relax and feel good. It instantly nourishes and moisturises your skin, thus making your body feel soft and supple.

You might wonder what difference does it make whether you use a body wash or soap, but, wait! There is a huge difference. The aroma, the softness, and the rich lather that a body wash offers to you can't be compared to what a soap can offer. A body wash does make for an alluring choice.

And, when you can make your very own body wash at home, there's nothing like it, as it is made using natural ingredients and is completely safe to use. Besides, homemade products are pocket-friendly and can be made without much fuss.

Speaking of homemade body wash, have you ever wondered what would it be like to make a glycerine-based body wash at home? But, before that, one needs to understand the importance of using glycerine for skin care.

Why Should You Use Glycerine For Skin Care

Glycerine is a very common ingredient used in making body washes, shower gels, and soaps. Glycerine keeps your skin moisturised and hydrated, which makes it a premium choice in homemade skin care products.

It works best for all skin types. Besides, glycerine is an effective remedy for dry skin. It keeps your skin soft and smooth. It also treats fine lines, wrinkles, acne, and pimples. It works as an anti-ageing agent and prevents premature ageing. It also improves your skin's elasticity and keeps it youthful and glowing.

What's more? Glycerine is also a natural toner for oily skin. It is non-greasy and helps to keep your skin toned without triggering the excess sebum production. It can also be used as a cleanser for your skin.

How To Make A Simple Glycerine Body Wash At Home

Ingredients

½ cup liquid castile soap

2 tablespoons of glycerine

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of vitamin E oil

2 tablespoons of citrus essential oil (lemon, orange or grapefruit - any one depending on the availability)

How to do

In a bowl, add some castile soap.

Next, add coconut oil to it and mix it well.

Now, add olive oil and any one citrus essential oil and blend everything well.

Next, add vitamin E oil followed by glycerine and again blend well.

Transfer the mixture into a spray bottle and store it for future use.

Why this works

If you have dry skin problems, you should probably opt for a homemade body wash made using glycerine. It will help to keep your skin soft for a long time. Moreover, glycerine is also known to lighten your skin tone.

Note: Shake the bottle well before using this body wash.

Such an easy-to-make body wash recipe, right? Also, if you are fond of using coconut milk for your skin, here's another glycerine and coconut milk body wash recipe that you must definitely try.

How To Make A Glycerine & Coconut Milk Body Wash At Home

Ingredients

½ cup coconut milk

2/3rd cup castile soap

2 tablespoons of glycerine

2 tablespoons of jojoba oil

1 teaspoon of raw honey

1 tablespoon of essential oil (tea tree oil/rosemary oil/rosehip oil/lavender oil - any one depending on the availability)

How to do

In a bowl, add coconut milk and mix it with the castile soap.

Next, add some honey to it and blend well.

Add jojoba oil and stir well.

Next, add the essential oil of your choice and blend all the ingredients together.

Transfer it into a spray bottle for future use.

Why this works

Coconut milk is an excellent moisturiser and it has high levels of vitamin C, which helps to maintain the elasticity of your skin. It also helps in preventing age spots and prevents wrinkles and fine lines, making it a premium choice of many women.

So, try making and using these glycerine-based body wash recipes at home and give your body and mind a relaxing experience like never before!