10 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Smelly Armpits Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Have you ever woken up to smelly armpits? It is undoubtedly a major turn-off. Unfortunately, some people do have smelly armpits which can be caused due to a number of factors.

Although there are a number of deodorants and fresheners in the market that can help you to keep the bad odour in your armpits at bay, they can, at times, take a toll on your skin, thus causing irritation or dark spots. This can be due some of the harmful ingredients of the deodorants. So, what can you do in that case? Well, you can always try home remedies. But before we move on to home remedies, it is essential that you understand what causes smelly armpits.

What Causes Smelly Armpits?

Smelly armpits can be caused due to a number of reasons, some of which are listed below:

Bacteria build-up [1]

Clothing

More sweat glands

Diet

Medical conditions like hyperhidrosis and diabetes

Puberty

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Smelly Armpits

1. Aloe vera gel

Loaded with antibacterial and antioxidant properties, aloe vera gel helps in eliminating underarm odour when applied topically.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Scoop out some fresh gel from an aloe vera leaf.

Add some honey to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply it to the armpits and leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process 3 times every day for about a week.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar possesses antimicrobial properties that help in reducing and controlling armpit odour. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for a few minutes until it air-dries.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

3. Baking soda & lemon juice

Baking soda possesses antibacterial properties that help in eliminating armpit odour. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine both lemon juice and baking soda in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this 3-4 times a day for the desired result.

4. Coconut oil

Coconut oil possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties that make it a premium pick for treating armpit odour. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do



Mix both the oils in a bowl. Mix them together until they blend into one.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for a few minutes. Wipe it off with a tissue.

Repeat this 3-4 times a day for the desired result.

5. Witch hazel & tea tree oil

A natural antiperspirant, witch hazel is one of the most common home remedies for treating body odour. It also helps to maintain the pH balance of your skin and fight off odour-causing bacteria.

Ingredients

1 tsp witch hazel

1 tsp tea tree oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the selected area.

Leave it on for a few minutes until it air-dries.

Repeat this 3-4 times a day for the desired result.

6. Boric acid

Bacteriostatic in nature, boric acid helps in getting rid of foul smelling underarm.[6]

Ingredient

2 tbsp boric acid

How to do

Dust some boric acid under your arms.

Allow it to stay for a couple of minutes and then proceed to take a shower.

Do this every day for the desired result.

7. Lemon juice

Acidic in nature, lemon possesses antibacterial properties. It reduces the pH of your skin and also fights the odour-causing bacteria.[7]

Ingredient

1 lemon

How to do

Cut a lemon into two pieces.

Take one piece of the lemon and rub it in your armpits.

Repeat the same with the other piece of lemon on the other armpit.

Allow it to stay for about 5-10 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

Those who have sensitive skin should squeeze out the juice from the lemon and mix it with water before applying it on their armpits.

8. Garlic

Garlic is one of the popular home remedies for reducing armpit odour due to its antimicrobial properties. [8]

Ingredient

3-4 garlic cloves

How to do

Mix some garlic cloves with water and grind them to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your armpits and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your armpits dry.

Repeat once a day for the desired result.

8. Potato & castor oil

Potatoes can help in controlling the perspiration. Besides, it can also kill the bacteria present in your underarms by lowering the pH of your skin. [9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp potato juice

2 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients -potato juice and castor oil a bowl. Mix them together until they blend into one.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for a few minutes. Wipe it off with a tissue.

Repeat this 3-4 times a day for the desired result.

9. Epsom salt

Epsom salt helps in perspiration, thus ensuring that your body releases any toxins that could be responsible for causing foul body odour. [10]

Ingredients

1 cup Epsom salt

1 tub water

How to do

Add a cup of Epsom salt to your bathwater.

Soak in the water for 15 to 20 minutes.

Repeat this once in 2 days for the desired result.

10. Hydrogen peroxide

Loaded with antiseptic properties, hydrogen peroxide helps to kill odour-causing bacteria.

Ingredients

1 tsp hydrogen peroxide

1 cup of water

How to do

Add some hydrogen peroxide to a bowl.

Next, add some water to it and mix well.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and rub it on your underarms.

Repeat this several times a day for the desired result.

View Article References [1] Troccaz, M., Gaïa, N., Beccucci, S., Schrenzel, J., Cayeux, I., Starkenmann, C., & Lazarevic, V. (2015). Mapping axillary microbiota responsible for body odours using a culture-independent approach.Microbiome,3(1), 3. [2] Nejatzadeh-Barandozi F. (2013). Antibacterial activities and antioxidant capacity of Aloe vera.Organic and medicinal chemistry letters,3(1), 5. [3] Johnston, C. S., & Gaas, C. A. (2006). Vinegar: medicinal uses and antiglycemic effect.MedGenMed : Medscape general medicine,8(2), 61. [4] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda.Compendium of continuing education in dentistry.(Jamesburg, NJ: 1995). Supplement,18(21), S17-21. [5] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils. International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. [6] Meers, P. D., & Chow, C. K. (1990). Bacteriostatic and bactericidal actions of boric acid against bacteria and fungi commonly found in urine.Journal of clinical pathology,43(6), 484-487. [7] DE CASTILLO, M. C., De Allori, C. G., De Gutierrez, R. C., DE SAAB, O. A., DE FERNANDEZ, N. P., DE RUIZ, C. S., ... & DE NADER, O. M. (2000). Bactericidal activity of lemon juice and lemon derivatives against Vibrio cholerae.Biological and Pharmaceutical Bulletin,23(10), 1235-1238. [8] Fialová, J., Roberts, S. C., & Havlíček, J. (2016). Consumption of garlic positively affects hedonic perception of axillary body odour.Appetite,97, 8-15. [9] Mendieta, J. R., Pagano, M. R., Munoz, F. F., Daleo, G. R., & Guevara, M. G. (2006). Antimicrobial activity of potato aspartic proteases (StAPs) involves membrane permeabilization.Microbiology,152(7), 2039-2047. [10] Weld, J. T., & Gunther, A. (1947). THE ANTIBACTERIAL PROPERTIES OF SULFUR.The Journal of experimental medicine,85(5), 531-542.