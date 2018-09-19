Try These Fruit Foot Scrubs To Pamper Your Feet

Dead skin accumulation on our skin can make it look dull, dry and lifeless. The case of the skin on our feet is no different. In fact, our feet are more exposed to factors like sun, pollution, dirt, etc. So it is essential to take care of the skin on our feet which are ignored by most of us.
Taking care of your feet is not a tedious task, you just need to find time for it. It mainly includes removing the dead skin cells through exfoliation. Removing the dead skin cells on a regular basis will brighten the skin and help in rejuvenation.
Below are some foot scrubs using some common fruits you may use to pamper your feet. Let us see how to make these fruit foot scrubs and use them. Read on!
Apple And Oatmeal Scrub
Apple aids the production of the skin pigment melanin, which protects you from the harmful UV rays and helps to build healthy tissues thus improving the complexion of skin.
Ingredients
- 1 apple
- 6 tbsp oatmeal
- 2 tbsp honey
How to do
Cut the apple into small pieces and blend them to make apple juice. Add raw honey and oatmeal into the bowl. Blend all the ingredients together and apply it on your feet. Gently scrub it in a circular motion. Leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse it off using cold water.
Orange And Sugar Scrub
Oranges are rich in antioxidants and this foot scrub, in particular, helps in improving the texture of the skin. Along with it helps in rejuvenating the skin while making it look healthy.
Ingredients
- ½ orange peel powder
- 6 tbsp sugar
How to do
In a clean bowl, add orange peel and sugar. Add a few drops of water and mix all the ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply this on clean feet and massage it gently for about 2-3 minutes and then leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Later wash it off using cold water. Do this once every day for better results.
Lemon And Olive Oil Scrub
Being a citrus fruit, lemons are rich in Vitamin C and contain citric acid which will help to brighten the skin, if used regularly.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
How to do
Cut a lemon and squeeze some fresh lemon juice in a clean bowl. Add olive oil and brown sugar into the lemon juice and then mix all the ingredients well. Scrub this on your foot with your fingertips and leave it on for 15 minutes before you wash it off in cold water. Pat dry and apply some moisturiser.
Tomato And Sugar Scrub
Tomato can make your skin smooth and soft thus preventing dry and dull skin. Whereas sugar aids in exfoliating the skin.
Ingredients
- ½ cup tomato puree
- 6 tbsp sugar
How to do
Take a tomato and cut it into small pieces. Put them in a blender to make the puree. Add sugar into the tomato puree and combine the ingredients well. Massage this mixture on your foot and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before you wash it off with normal water. Tomato And Sugar Scrub
Tomato And Yogurt Scrub
This scrub has tomato which will balance the skin by removing excess oil from the skin. Also, the lactic acid contained in yogurt will brighten the skin.
Ingredients
- ½ tomato puree
- 6 tbsp oatmeal
- 6 tbsp yogurt
How to do
Make tomato puree first. Add the oatmeal and yogurt into the tomato puree. Apply this on your feet and scrub it gently. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. Repeat this once a week for better results.Tomato And Yogurt Scrub
