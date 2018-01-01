Try These Home Remedies & Get Rid Of Dark Elbows

Do you often shy away from wearing short-sleeve tops because of the dark colouration of skin on your elbows? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about easy and effective DIY hacks that can lighten dark elbows.

A highly common problem, dark elbows is something that affects people of all age groups. While exposure to the UV rays is an obvious factor, there are many other factors that can cause the skin on your elbows to become dark.

For instance, lack of proper exfoliation and friction caused by clothes rubbing against the skin can cause damage to the skin and lead to discolouration.

The good news is that with the help of a few age-old hacks, it is possible to lighten the dark skin on the elbows.

Here is the list of DIY hacks that you can try to be able to flaunt clean and clear elbows.

1. Lemon

Famous worldwide for its skin-lightening properties, lemon is a safe and effective remedy for treating dark elbows.

How To Use:

Squeeze out fresh lemon juice and smear it all over the two elbows. Let the juice work its wonders for 10-15 minutes before rinsing the skin with lukewarm water. Repeat this twice a day for speedy results.

2. Curd

Packed with fatty acids, curd is another potent skin care ingredient that can assist in lightening dark skin on elbows.

How To Use:

Slather fresh curd all over the two elbows and let it stay there for a good 20 minutes. Rinse off the residue thoroughly with lukewarm water. Use this incredible hack multiple times a day for visible results.

3. Baking Soda

Baking soda's exfoliating and skin-lightening properties make it a perfect remedy for improving the condition of the skin on your elbows. It can not only lighten the dark skin but also make it soft and smooth.

How To Use:

Mix a pinch of baking soda with water and smear the resulting paste on the affected area. Rinse with cold water after 4-5 minutes. Try this all-natural hack at least 2-3 times a week to get noticeable results.

4. Cucumber

The high water content in cucumber hydrates the skin and helps fight problems like discolouration.

How To Use:

Squeeze fresh cucumber juice and apply it to the skin on your elbows. Let it stay there for 20-25 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water. This natural hack can also be used multiple times a day to get great results.

5. Milk

This is another effective hack for lightening dark skin on the elbows. Milk is a great source of lactic acid, a compound that can treat skin discolouration.

How To Use:

Soak a cotton ball into milk and dab it all over the elbows. Let it sit there for another half an hour. Use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue from the skin. Try using this hack 2-3 times a day for getting desired results.

6. Potato

Widely used as a skin bleaching agent, a potato is another great remedy for diminishing discolouration.

How To Use:

Cut two slices of a potato and rub them all over the elbows. Continue rubbing the slices for 10 minutes before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. Try this method twice a day for effective results.

7. Turmeric

Traditionally used for treating a plethora of skin problems, turmeric powder is often hailed as a natural skin-lightening agent.

How To Use:

Mix a pinch of turmeric powder with a ½ teaspoon of coconut oil. Apply the resulting paste on the affected area. Let it stay there for 15-20 minutes. Thoroughly rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. Repeat this twice a day for visible results.

8. Oatmeal

The exfoliating properties of oatmeal enable it to get into the deep layers of skin and remove impurities and dead skin cells. By doing that, it also ends up revealing a lighter-looking skin.

How To Use:

Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of each of oatmeal and olive oil. Smear the resulting paste on the troubled areas and scrub gently for 5-10 minutes. Wash off the residue with lukewarm water. Use this home-made pack at least 4-5 times a week.

9. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel has the ability to provide deep nourishment to the skin. It easily gets absorbed in the skin and treats problems like discolouration.

How To Use:

Apply aloe vera gel all over the elbows and leave it overnight. In the morning, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. Repeat this daily to lighten the complexion of the skin on your elbows.