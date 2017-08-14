10 Ways To Use Charcoal For Skin Care Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

We often face a number of skin problems like blackheads, whiteheads, pimples or acne.

Some might squeeze them to get rid of them while others might just use nose strips - but its all such a painful and tedious task. And, yet... they will reappear again in a few days. So... what is it that you can do to permanently get rid of them? Try using charcoal for skin care.

Charcoal has a number of benefits to offer. It fights off blackheads and whiteheads and gives you clear skin. Moreover, it also removes dirt and dust settled on the pores of your skin and unclogs them. It reduces the appearance of acne and pimples and also helps to get rid of toxins from your skin. Charcoal also helps to remove excess oil from your skin, making it a premium pick of those having oily skin problems. [1] Besides, it also moisturises your skin, making it soft, supple, and healthy.

Listed below are some charcoal-based home-made skin care recipes:

1. Charcoal Mud Face Mask

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp bentonite clay

• 2 tbsp witch hazel

• 1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

• In a bowl, add some bentonite clay.

• Next, add activated charcoal to the clay and mix both the ingredients well.

• Now, add witch hazel to the mixture and blend well.

• Lastly, add some tea tree oil and blend all the ingredients together to make a paste.

• Wash you face with warm water and wipe it off with a towel.

• Apply the pack on your face and neck using a brush and let it stay for about 15-20 minutes.

• Once the pack dries up, wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

2. Charcoal Honey Face Mask

Honey helps to soften your skin and makes it healthy and glowing. Honey is a humectant that contains a number of antioxidants that rejuvenate dull and damaged skin. [2]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 2 tbsp honey

How to do

• Mix some activated charcoal and honey in a bowl.

• Apply this mixture to your face using a brush.

• Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this process twice in 15 days for desired results.

2. Charcoal & Coconut Oil Face Mask

Coconut oil possesses anti-ageing properties that make it a premium choice for skin care. It makes your skin soft and supple. It has great penetration properties and acts as a natural moisturiser. [3]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

• Combine both activated charcoal and coconut oil in a bowl.

• Wash your face with normal water. Apply the charcoal face mask on your face and neck;. Avoid your eyes and ears while applying the face mask.

• Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once a week for desired results.

3. Charcoal & Olive Oil Face Mask

Olive oil is loaded with antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains antioxidants like oleic acid and squalene which help to protect your skin from harmful free radicals and prevent any kind of skin damage.[4]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

• Add some olive oil to a bowl.

• Next, add some activated charcoal to it and mix both the ingredients well.

• Apply the charcoal-based mask to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

• Repeat this once a week for desired results.

4. Charcoal & Yogurt Face Mask

Yoghurt contains lactic acid that helps in lightening your skin tone. You can use yoghurt in combination with charcoal for radiant skin. [5]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 2 tbsp yoghurt

• 4-5 drops of tea tree oil

How to do

• Combine both olive oil and activated charcoal in a bowl.

• Add a few drops of tea tree oil to it and mix all the ingredients together.

• Apply this on your face and cleanse with it.

• Leave it on for 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once a week for desired results.

5. Charcoal & Rosewater Face Mask

Rosewater possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help to soothe irritated skin by getting rid of acne and other skin conditions. It also removes oil and dirt from your skin. [6]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

• Mix some activated charcoal and rosewater in a bowl.

• Apply the mask to your face and neck. Avoid your eyes and ears while applying the mask.

• Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this pace once in 15 days for desired results.

6. Charcoal Face Mask

Charcoal when mixed with water and applied on the face as a mask helps in removing dirt and dust settled in the pores and helps in preventing acne and pimples.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 2 tbsp water

How to do

• Combine both activated charcoal and water in equal quantities.

• Apply the mask to your face using a brush.

• Allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this once a week for desired results.

7. Charcoal, Avocado Oil, & Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps in moisturising your skin. It also soothes your skin and treats sunburn. It gives your soft and supple skin. [7]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 1 tbsp avocado oil

• 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

• Combine both activated charcoal and avocado oil in a bowl.

• Next, add some aloe vera gel to it and mix all the ingredients well.

• Apply the mask on your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

• Allow it to stay for 20 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

8. Charcoal & Baking Soda

Baking soda is a natural skin exfoliator. It possesses antibacterial properties that help in treating a number of skin conditions like acne, pimples, and blemishes. [8]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 2 tbsp baking soda

How to do

• Combine both activated charcoal and baking soda in a bowl.

• Apply the mask to your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this process once a week.

9. Charcoal & Glue Peel Off Face Mask

Glue acts as a binding agent that collects the blackheads onto its surface as you peel it off.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• PVA glue

How to do

• Add some glue to a glass bowl. Choose a glue that is safe for use on the skin.

• Next, add activated charcoal to it and mix both the ingredients well.

• Apply the mixture to your face using your fingers.

• Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then peel it off.

• Repeat this once a month for desired results.

10. Charcoal & Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil contains fatty acids along with antioxidants and essential vitamins that help in reducing excess oil from your skin. It also treats acne and pimples. [3]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp activated charcoal

• 2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

• Add some jojoba oil to a bowl.

• Next, add some activated charcoal to it and mix well.

• Apply it to your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

• Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

