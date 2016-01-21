Tips And Tricks To Grow Nails Faster At Home

We all love longer nails, don't we? But some of us are left with short nails which take forever to grow. Sometimes, when you manage to grow longer nails somehow, they begin to chip and break, forcing you to trim them short. Again! Well, we understand your pain. Therefore, we are here today to help you understand the hacks for growing nails stronger and faster at home.

But, before we begin with hacks for growing nails, let us understand the logic behind short and long nails.

Some people who have the habit of continuously biting on their fingernails often have shorter nails, as they do not let their nails grow. Well, you might not know that this habit of yours, which might often go unnoticed, can leave you with bacterial infections and also hinder the process of nail growth in the long run.

Another problem that most women fail to understand is that you should not skip applying the base coat before nail polish. Base coat is like a protective layer between your nails and nail polish. It helps to keep your nails safe from any chemical reactions.

So, now that you know what to avoid and how to go about it, let us proceed with the hacks on how to grow nails naturally and faster at home.

Foods That Aid In Growing Nails Faster At Home:

1. Banana

Bananas are rich in biotin. Biotin boosts nail and hair growth. To boost the growth of your fingernails, you can include bananas in your daily diet - either as a whole fruit or in the form of juice or shake.

2. Leafy Vegetables

Leafy vegetables are not only a good choice for hair growth, but also for the nails. They contain folic acid or Vitamin B, which boosts healthy nail growth. One should consume leafy vegetables at least thrice a week for the desired results.

3. Milk

Milk is a basic ingredient that everyone needs to include in their daily diet. But, there are people who often avoid drinking milk for reasons best known to them. But did you know that milk is a great source of Vitamin A, which helps to strengthen tissues and boosts nail growth?

4. Oranges

Yet another choicest option for boosting nail growth, enriched with the goodness of Vitamin C, oranges help to grow nails faster.

Apart from foods, there are other simple and easy-to-do hacks too that help to grow nails faster and naturally at home. Read on to know what these tips and tricks are and the correct way to do it.

1. Lime And Olive Juice

Not many of us know that lemons are actually one of the best choices for boosting nail growth. Therefore, those who aspire for longer and healthy nails should include lemon in their diet. But if you are suffering from acidity problems, you can try the below-mentioned method of using lemon for boosting nail growth, as you do not have to consume lemon here.

How To Do:

Take a small bowl and add a tablespoon of lime juice to it.

Take 3 tablespoons of olive oil and mix it with the lime juice.

Heat the oil on low flame for about 10-15 seconds.

Dip your nails in it for at least 10 minutes.

Rinse with cold water and pat dry with a clean towel.

When To Do This:

You can do this activity any time during the day, preferably before going to bed.

How Often Should We Do This?

Every day! Yes, you should do this every day to get the desired results.

2. Lemon Scrub

Now that you all know how good lemon is for your nails, let's get on to the second simple yet effective recipe for boosting nail growth.

How To Do:

Take a lemon and slice it into two pieces.

Take one piece and rub it on your fingernails.

Carry on this procedure for 5 minutes.

Take a bowl full of warm water.

Dip your nails in the warm water and let it stay for at least 2 minutes.

Pat it dry with a clean towel.

When To Do This:

You can do this at any time of the day, according to your convenience.

How Often Should We Do This?

Every day, without fail, to get the desired results. One benefit of using lemon on your fingernails is that it helps to get rid of the yellowish layer on your nails.

3. Coconut Oil

Yes, you read it right! Coconut oil, as well all know, works wonders for hair growth. And, it also boosts nail growth. It provides your nails with the required nourishment and gives you strong, long and healthy nails.

How To Do:

Take a bowl and pour 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in it.

Heat the bowl for a few seconds till the oil becomes lukewarm.

Massage your fingernails with the oil for a good five minutes, before patting it dry with a towel.

When To Do This:

You can do this at any time of the day, according to your convenience.

How Often Should We Do This?

You can do it every day. Once every day for better and quick results.

4. Orange Juice

Rich in Vitamin C, oranges do help in nail growth. To know how to use oranges for nail growth apart from consuming them, read on.

How To Do:

Take a small bowl

Pour 2 tablespoons of orange juice in the bowl.

Soak your nails in the juice for five minutes or may be 10 minutes.

Wash your hands properly with water and apply a moisturiser or a hand cream.

When To Do This:

You can do this at any time of the day, according to your convenience.

How Often Should We Do This?

You can do it every day for the desired results.

Do try these amazing and effective hacks to get stronger, longer, and healthy nails at home without having to visit a salon or spa. Do let us know in the comments section if you liked the article and the recipes mentioned in it.