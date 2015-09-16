5 Natural Ways To Tame Your EyeBrows Without Plucking Them! Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Do you want to have flawless eyebrows? If you do, then you might know the importance of using products for taming your brows. It is time to stop that painful plucking and head to natural ways of taming your eyebrows.

We have a ton of ideas you can look into if you hate waxing out your brows twice in a month. These helpful tips which also tame your brows and give it a natural appealing look. Models usually use these tips to tame their eyebrows without plucking it. The first thing you should do before you take a look at these tips is to buy an eyebrow brush.

Listed below are some quick ways in which you can tame those unruly brows at home and relieve yourself from the everyday pain of plucking eyebrows.

1. Use petroleum Jelly

Those who have sensitive skin should refrain from plucking their brows and instead should try using petroleum jelly. Although it is a tad bit oily, it will help in serving your purpose.

Ingredient

Petroleum jelly

How to do

Take some amount of petroleum jelly on your hands and apply it to your brows using your fingertips.

Spread the jelly on your brows and then leave it at that. If it becomes too much excess, you can slightly dab some of the petroleum jelly using a tissue.

Next, dab little loose powder on your brows for a more natural look.

2. Use a clear lip gloss

What you require

clear lip gloss

How to do

Brush your brows.

Take a clear lip gloss and apply it on your brows. Run it over your brows and allow your untamed brows to stay in place all day long.

3. Use a hair spray

What you require

Hair spray

How to do

Take any hair spray of your choice, spray some of it on your fingertips and apply it on your brows.

Always ensure that you do not spray directly on your brows. This might cause harm to your skin or your eyes.

4. Use a brow gel

You can actually make your very own brow gel at home instead of using a store-bought one. Listed below is a simple and quick recipe for making a brow gel at home.

Ingredients

½ tsp gelatin

½ cup water

1 tsp lavender essential oil

1 tsp rosemary essential oil

How to do

Add some water to a pan. Heat it. Once done, take the pan off the gas and pour the water into a glass bowl.

Add gelatin to the water and mix the ingredients together. Warm water will help the gelatin to dissolve in it properly.

Now take the old mascara tube and hold a small funnel on its opening. Start pouring the gelatin mixture into it slowly.

Now add lavender essential oil and rosemary essential oil to the mascara tube and close it tightly. Set it aside for at least 12 hours so that the ingredients mix well with each other to form a thick, consistent gel-like paste.

Apply it to your brows and tame those unruly ones efficiently.

5. Olive oil & jojoba oil mix

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on your eyebrows.

Use a tissue paper and lightly dab it over your eyebrows.

Use this twice a day to keep your untamed brows in place.

Tips To Get Perfect Brows

Pick a perfect shape for your brows.

While shaping your brows, always pluck from the direction of hair growth.

Always use tweezers for smaller strands of hair

If you do not have fuller eyebrows, you can fill in by using eyebrow dye or an eyebrow pencil.

Draw the tail of your eyebrow perfectly to get a sharp look.

Now that you know how simple it is to tame your brows at home using some very simple and basic methods and ingredients, would you like to give it a try?