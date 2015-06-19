ENGLISH

    10 Best Body Massage Oils To Relax & Rejuvenate

    By
    |

    For a beautiful and youthful body, you need to take care of it, and for that, one needs to go natural as it is always safer and healthier. Body massage is, of course, one of the ways to obtain a younger looking skin but what to use for a massage counts. And, what could be better than using oils for body massage?

    Body oils are not just for relaxing body massages; they have many advantages for the skin too. All your senses are moved by a massage. While we think of common names like coconut oil or jojoba oil for skin nourishment (as they are well known) there are also other oils that can be extremely beneficial for your skin.

    Simple Ways To Have An Oil Massage In Monsoon

    Listed below are a few oils that are used for body massage.

    1. Olive Oil

    Olive oil moisturises your body and rejuvenates it. It also helps in improving blood circulation throughout your body.[1]

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup olive oil

    How to do

    • Heat some olive oil in a pan. 
    • Allow it to cool down for a few minutes.
    • Next, take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about an hour and take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    2. Coconut Oil

    Coconut oil is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants that keep your skin healthy and prevent signs of ageing. Moreover, it keeps your skin moisturized. [2]

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup coconut oil

    How to do

    • Take half a cup of coconut oil and heat it for a few seconds. 
    • Next, allow it to cool down for a few minutes.
    • Next, take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about an hour and take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    3. Argan Oil

    Argan oil helps to improve the elasticity of your skin. It keeps your skin moisturized at all times and prevents dryness. Besides, a deep tissue massage using argan oil helps to relax the sore muscles in your body. [3]

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup argan oil

    How to do

    • Take a generous amount of argan oil and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about an hour and take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    4. Peanut Oil

    Peanut oil contains vitamin E that nourishes your skin, energizes your body, and relieves muscle and joint pain. It is often used in aromatherapy massages for a rejuvenating and relaxing experience. [4]

    Ingredient

    • 1 cup peanut oil

    How to do

    • Take half a cup of peanut oil and heat it for a few seconds. 
    • Next, allow it to cool down for a few minutes.
    • Next, take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about an hour and take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    5. Sweet Almond Oil

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup sweet almond oil
    • How to do
    • Take a generous amount of sweet almond oil and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about an hour or two and then proceed to take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    6. Sesame Oil

    Sesame oil helps to relieve inflammatory pain in the joints. It also reduces skin damage caused by harmful UV rays, thus protecting your skin from fine lines, wrinkles, and tanning. [5]

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup sesame oil

    How to do

    • Heat some sesame oil in a pan. 
    • Allow it to cool down for a few minutes.
    • Next, take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about an hour and take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    7. Avocado Oil

    Avocado oil is loaded with essential vitamins like A, C, D, & E along with powerful nutrients such as linoleic acid, oleic acid, linolenic acid, beta-carotene, beta-sitosterol, lecithin, which protect your skin from wrinkles, stretch marks, and other conditions like psoriasis. Besides, avocado oil also boosts skin regeneration.

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup avocado oil

    How to do

    • Take half a cup of avocado oil and heat it for a few seconds. 
    • Next, allow it to cool down for a few minutes.
    • Next, take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about an hour and take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    8. Grapeseed Oil

    Grapeseed oil contains resveratrol that possesses antimicrobial properties. It contains vitamin E, linoleic acid, and phenolic compounds that keep your skin healthy and prevent inflammation. [6]

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup grapeseed oil

    How to do

    • Take a generous amount of grapeseed oil and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about half an hour and then proceed to take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    9. Jojoba Oil

    Jojoba oil is often used in aromatherapy massages. Jojoba oil is rich in wax ester, which makes it perfect for skincare. [7]

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup jojoba oil

    How to do

    • Take half a cup of jojoba oil and heat it for a few seconds. 
    • Next, allow it to cool down for a few minutes.
    • Next, take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about an hour and take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    10. Pomegranate Seed Oil

    Pomegranate oil is rich in polyphenolic compounds and is used mainly for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

    Ingredient

    • ½ cup pomegranate seed oil

    How to do

    • Take a generous amount of pomegranate seed oil and massage your body with it.
    • Leave it on for about half an hour and then proceed to take a bath. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.
    Read more about: body care monsoon massage oil
     

