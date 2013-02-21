Best Ways To Use Baking Soda For Your Skin, Hair & Body Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Baking soda is widely used for cleaning and baking purposes. Baking soda, however, is a versatile ingredient that can be used for a lot of beauty issues. If you have never thought of using baking soda in your beauty routine, then you are in for a ride today. Baking soda is a very effective home remedy that won't cost you a bunch but will provide you with a ton of benefits.

Baking soda has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay. [1] It is proven to be effective against fungi that cause infections. [2] It exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells, along with the dirt and impurities. It has cleansing properties and gently cleanses your scalp and hair and the chemicals accumulated in them.

Let's have a look at the ways in which you can use baking soda in your beauty routine.

Baking Soda For Skin

1. Baking soda and honey for acne

Honey is a soothing and moisturising agent for the skin. It has antibacterial properties that keep the acne-causing bacteria at bay. Moreover, the anti-inflammatory properties of honey provide relief from acne. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp raw honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to get a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Cover our face with a wet and warm cloth.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Wipe your face using this cloth later.

Apply some moisturiser to finish it off.

2. Baking soda paste for dark circles

Baking soda gently exfoliates the skin to remove the dead skin cells and keep it young and healthy. It also helps to brighten the skin. Baking soda paste is very effective in getting rid of the dark circles.

Ingredients

1 tsp baking powder

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take baking soda in a bowl.

Add enough water in it so as to make a paste.

Apply this paste under your eyes using your fingertips.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off using water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

3. Baking soda and lemon juice for dark spots

Lemon is rich in vitamin C and effective in brightening the skin. It also possesses antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and keep the skin clean and healthy. [4]

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take the baking soda in a bowl.

Add lemon juice in the bowl and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the obtained paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off using cold water.

4. Baking soda and coconut oil for blackheads

Coconut oil is quite effective in deeply moisturising the skin. [5] Besides, it contains lauric acid that keeps the skin healthy and away from bacteria.

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp oats

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together to get a coarse paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Using a wet cloth, wipe it off.

5. Baking soda and aloe vera for acne scars

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that provide a soothing effect on the skin and help to diminish the acne scars. The antioxidant properties of aloe vera benefits the skin and protect it from damage. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

In a bowl, take the baking soda.

Add aloe vera gel in it to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Wash it off using water and pat dry.

6. Baking soda and sugar for tan removal

Sugar acts as a great exfoliator for the skin. It removes the dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. Additionally, it helps to lock the moisture in your skin. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Gently rub the mixture on your face for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Baking Soda For Body

1. Baking soda water soak for cracked heels

Baking soda exfoliates the skin to remove the dead skin cell. Soaking your feet in baking soda will make the feet soft and ease the exfoliation process.

Ingredients

A bowl of water water

3 tbsp baking soda

Method of use

Mix well the baking soda in the bowl of warm water.

Soak your feet in this solution for 10-15 minutes.

Take your feet out of the solution.

Using a pumice stone, gently scrub your feet for a couple of minutes paying special attention to your heels.

Rinse your feet with water and pat them dry.

2. Baking soda and tomato for lighter underarms

Tomato contains vitamin C that rejuvenates your skin. It contains a substance called lycopene that has antioxidant properties and protects the skin from free radical damage. Most importantly, tomato acts as a bleaching agent and lightens the skin. [8]

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp tomato pulp

Method of use

In a bowl, mix baking soda and tomato pulp to get a paste.

Smear this paste on your underarms.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

After the time is over, rinse it off with water.

3. Baking soda and salt for teeth whitening

Salt has antibacterial properties that keep the bacteria away and maintain oral health. The exfoliating nature of baking soda along with the antibacterial properties of salt is very effective in teeth whitening. [9]

Ingredients

1½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Using your fingertips, rub this mixture all over your teeth.

Leave it on for about 2 minutes.

Thoroughly rinse your mouth with water.

4. Baking soda and cornstarch for body odour

Baking soda acts as a natural deodorant for the skin and reduces the skin perspiration. Cornstarch absorbs the moisture from the skin and thus reduces the body odour. [10] The antibacterial properties of tea tree oil add to it and keep the skin healthy. [11]

Ingredients

½ cup baking soda

½ cup cornstarch

10 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Store the mixture in an air-tight container.

Apply this mixture on the concerned area like your underarm and feet, every day immediately after you shower.

Baking Soda For Hair

1. Baking soda and olive oil for dandruff

Olive oil has antioxidant properties that fight the free radical damage to maintain a healthy scalp. It also provides moisture to the scalp. The antibacterial properties of the oil keep the bacteria away. Vitamins A and E present in it benefit the hair and counter the damage done to them. [12]

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp olive oil

1 egg yolk

Method of use

Take the olive oil in a bowl and warm it up a little.

Add egg yolk and baking soda in it and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with tepid water, followed by cold water.

2. Baking soda as a shampoo for hair growth

Baking soda mixture can be used as a shampoo to promote hair growth. This shampoo cleanses the scalp. But you need to reduce the quantity of the baking soda used over time. After a few washes, reduce the quantity of baking soda to half. Apple cider vinegar will work as a conditioner for the hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

6 tbsp water

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Method of use

Mix 1 tbsp baking soda with 6 tbsp water.

Apply the baking soda mixture on your hair and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 2minutes.

Rinse it off using warm water.

Add 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar in 4 tbsp water. Rinse your hair with this mixture, making sure to avoid the eyes.

Leave it on for a few seconds and rinse it off later.

3. Baking soda and castor oil for voluminous hair

Castor oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties that maintain a healthy scalp. [13] It contains various vitamins, minerals and fatty acids that benefit the hair and make them thicker. [14]

Ingredients

1 cup baking soda

3 cups water

20 drops of castor oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together well and store this mixture in a bottle.

Wet your hair and gently massage this mixture on your scalp for about 2 minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Rinse it off.

Finish it up with a conditioner and let the hair air dry.

