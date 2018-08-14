Worried Of Dry Skin? This Garlic Treatment Is Really Effective!

Are you suffering from dry skin? Does the dry flaky skin on your body, primarily on the scalp, under the feet, on the arms or legs a constant cause of worry for you? Are you unable to manage without a moisturiser, and have to carry it with you at all times to soothe your dry skin?

Well, you are not alone. There are many of us, who experience the dry skin-related concerns on a daily basis, irrespective of the climate! Be it winter, summer, autumn, spring or even the rainy season, the skin tends to dry. Let us find out more about what how to tackle dry skin!

What Causes Dry Skin?

Well, the reason could be one or more, depending on the individual's habits on daily basis. We have listed few common causes of dry skin as you would read further:

• Using harsh cleansing products such as soap and shampoo: Cleanliness of the hair and body skin is important, and so is the quality of the various products used for the purpose! Shampoos, conditioners or bathing soaps may have harsh chemicals in them which could result in the skin becoming dry. This happens due to the alkaline pH of these harsh products which tend to damage the outer layer of the skin, leading to dryness. On the contrary, gentle soaps or shampoos are helpful in maintaining the acidic pH of the skin, and can easily clean it without causing any damage.

• Staying in hot shower for too long: A nice hot shower after a long exhausting day at work is the ultimate idea of de-stressing oneself since it soothes the mind and body. But, are you aware if you stay in the hot shower for a long time, it could strip your skin off the natural oils? The eventual effect of this would be the direct damage to your skin by making it flaky and dry. Avoid it!

• Using an unsuitable moisturiser: The best way to manage dry skin is to moisturise it. It is important to ensure that the moisturiser being used is suitable for your skin type. Many of the market-based moisturisers tend to dry your skin more since they have low oil-content and are water-based. So, after application on the skin, they immediately evaporate, making the skin drier.

• Less water consumption: Water is the elixir of life! Rightly said, and it holds true for the benefit of the skin as well. The more water you intake, the more your body, especially your skin, would thank you for it!

• Frequent exfoliation: Exfoliation is a good exercise to maintain the glow of the skin since it helps in removal of the dead cells. But, over-exfoliation should be avoided at any cost. Fewer gaps in your exfoliation routine could wreak havoc on your skin since it could end up removing the healthy skin cells along with the dead ones, directly resulting in dry, peeling and inflamed skin.

• Usage of harsh detergents: A lot of skin related allergies are known to be caused due to the harsh chemicals present in many detergents or fabric softeners with fragrance. Avoid using them!

• Not taking care during winters: Since the season of winter is known to cause dryness of the skin or scalp, it is mandatory to keep them moisturised by topical application of relevant products such as coconut oil, olive oil, etc. Also, it's a good idea to keep the environment humidified by using a humidifier indoors.

• Undergoing rough skin treatments: Listen to your skin! If it doesn't react well to any treatment or treatments, avoid them.

Home Remedies for Treating Dry Skin

While dry skin seems to be a reoccurring issue for many of us, it is not difficult to tackle it. Instead of going for market-based cosmetics for dry skin, opting for home remedies is always a better option. Some of the best home based remedies are:

• Moisturising your skin while it is still damp- It helps the moisturiser lock in moisture in your skin more easily while it is still wet.

• Oils are your friends! - Generously apply coconut oil, olive oil, sunflower seed oil, etc., on your dry skin for best results.

• Remember to drink water - Dehydration in the body can cause dryness of the skin, apart from causing various other ailments. Drink enough water for a glowing and beautiful skin.

• Avoid hot shower- It is quite tempting to take hot showers during cold winters. Avoid it! Instead, go for a lukewarm shower, and use a gentle soap and shampoo.

• Get out of excessive air-conditioning - During summers, it feels good to be indoors, especially in air-conditioned rooms. Step out sometimes from the air conditioning, or it can really affect your skin and make it drier.

• Use milk - The combination of milk and honey can do wonders for the skin, by moisturising it. Add it to your bath, and enjoy the results.

• Natural face packs - Face packs prepared by combinations of various natural ingredients such as fuller's earth (multani mitti), rose water, aloe vera, apple cider vinegar, banana, honey, avocado, neem, rice flour, sandalwood, brown sugar, etc., are extremely helpful in curing dry skin.

Is Garlic An Effective Therapy For Treating Dry Skin?

While you have gone through the various home remedies for dry skin, there is one ingredient which is commonly known to be effective in the treatment of dry skin. Garlic! The anti-inflammatory properties of garlic are most helpful in curing the flaky, peeling off, dry skin. Although not scientifically proven, the positive effects of garlic in treating dry skin condition such as eczema are popular.

How To Treat Dry Skin Using Garlic?

Garlic can be crushed and topically applied to the skin to reduce dryness. A good way is to mix crushed garlic with water, keep it aside for few minutes, add aloe vera gel or apple cider vinegar to it, and apply this mixture to the affected skin. After it dries up, rinse it with water.

Garlic Pack

Another option is to prepare a face mask using crushed garlic in paste form, honey, white clay and rose water. Mix all the ingredients together, apply them on the skin, and keep it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it with cold water. Apply moisturiser after that. This could be done at least 2 or 3 times in a week, and preferably before bedtime for brilliant results.

Garlic Toner

Just like how a garlic-based face pack is effective in treating dry skin, a toner prepared using garlic is equally effective. Add crushed garlic with apple cider vinegar to prepare one of the best natural toners for the skin, and use it on regular basis for a clean, moisturised, healthy and glowing skin.

As you would know now, dry skin isn't something you need to put up with for long. Keep in mind the dos and don'ts for maintaining a healthy skin, and avoid the flakiness. Additionally, go for regular natural treatments such as packs or masks, especially using garlic, for best results in the long run.