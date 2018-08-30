Dry Hair Problems? Try These 10 Tips & Keep Dry Hair Problems At Bay

Dry hair! A common woe experienced by many of us in the fast-moving lives that we lead. The reasons could be many, but the result is the dry dull hair that has the tendency to affect our appearance. But do not worry!

We have listed down certain dos and don'ts related to managing dry hair, which can assuredly bring about positive results.

What Causes Dry Hair?

There are various factors that may cause the hair to turn dry. Some of the commonly experienced ones are:

1. Frequent usage of hair styling products or tools- The various tools used for styling hair, such as the dryer or straightener are capable of heating the hair strands to a great extent. This can badly affect the hair, thereby making it dry and dull. Similarly, using hair products used on the hair for styling could lead to the same result.

2. Over usage of dyes- The harsh chemicals in dyes can make your hair lose its natural oils and become lusterless.

3. Environment- Extreme climatic situations such as too much heat or cold or humidity could make the hair dull. Overexposure to the sun is another common factor.

4. Excessive washing- It's good to keep the hair clean, through regular wash and conditioning. However, excessively washing it can damage the hair by stripping off their natural oils.

5. Lack of nutrition- If you are not taking proper nutrition, with the vital nutrients required to maintain healthy hair, the direct consequence of it can be dry and dull hair.

6. Thyroid related- Dry hair is a symptom as well as result of most people suffering from hypothyroidism, which refers to the less production of thyroid hormones.

Tips To Get Rid Of Dry Hair

If you religiously follow all or most of the following tips to tackle dry hair problems, you would experience definite results.

1. Use mild shampoo: If you are suffering from dry hair problems, it is a good idea for you to use a mild shampoo to cleanse it. Using shampoos with chemicals usually makes the hair lose its natural oils, and it can be rough on the scalp and hair. However, mild shampoos have the tendency to clean hair gently yet effectively, do no harm to the scalp or hair and do not aggravate any allergies.

2. Don't miss the conditioner: Just like shampooing is necessary to make the hair clean, conditioning is equally important and should be always used. After rinsing off the shampoo residue completely, apply conditioner on the hair, while avoiding the roots, keep it on for 2-3 minutes, and wash off for a clean, shiny and detangled hair. Certain leave-in conditioners for dry hair may be left on the hair overnight and washed off in the morning. Just remember to wet your hair always, before conditioning it.

3. Fewer the products you use, better it is for your hair: Many of us have the habit of buying hair products just by looking at the benefits that they promise. For instance, some boast of natural shine, while the others may assure of length and thickness with less hair fall. But, do we realize, using too many products on the hair could also adversely affect its quality? Hence, it is better to stick to limited products that provide moisturizing, protection from sun, dust, pollution, etc.

4. Avoid using heat products: The excessive contact of hair with heat can be extremely bad for the hair. It is better to avoid heat products at any cost, which can damage your hair in the long run.

5. Ditch the chemical ingredients and switch to natural ones: Chemical ingredients can be really bad for the hair and can cause extreme dullness. It is recommended that you use natural products such as coconut oil, argan oil, almond oil, olive oil, avocado oil, shea butter, rose water, clay, charcoal, honey, etc. for a naturally moisturized and protected hair, with a natural shine.

6. Olive oil treatment once a week works the best: It is a brilliant idea to apply olive oil on hair at least once a week for curing dry hair problems. Olive oil is a wonderful moisturizer that can help cure the dry, flaky scalp and reduce dandruff while smoothening the overall hair texture.

7. Avocado mask works: A hair mask prepared by combining avocado with olive oil and honey is a superb potion for dry hair. It can be used once or twice a week, for a soft, smooth and lustrous hair, while curing the dryness and damage.

8. Egg masks work wonders: Another wonderful mask prepared with egg whites and olive oil can do wonders for your dry hair. Simply whisk the egg whites, after you mix it with the olive oil; dampen your hair before you apply the mixture generously to it. After 15-20 minutes, wash off your hair using cold water. Your hair will be extremely shiny and soft.

9. Aloe vera is your one-stop solution: The healing properties of aloe vera are most popular, and it tremendously benefits dry hair too! Simply rubbing the aloe vera gel into the scalp will make it penetrate the hair follicles, thereby smoothening the hair. Let the aloe vera gel stay on your head for at least one hour, before you wash off your hair with a mild shampoo.

10. Banana is a great choice: While bananas are known to be one of the healthy fruits for the body and mind, they are equally good for maintaining the health of the hair. Dryness of the scalp causes dandruff and brittleness of hair. The presence of natural oils, potassium, vitamins, etc. in bananas can help protect the hair's natural strength and prevent breakage or split ends. Additionally, banana moisturizes the hair, making it smoother.

So, if you are really keen to try out these tips to keep dry hair problems at bay, go ahead. The results will be brilliant and long lasting!