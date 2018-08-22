Refresh Your Feet With Peppermint Foot Soak

We often tend to overlook our feet, which are a vital part of our body, and also tend to ignore issues that affect our feet. The feet constitute 25% of the body's bones, 6% of muscles, and 18% of joints. Any damage to any of these parts can hamper our daily tasks.

As we keep moving through the day, doing various activities such as walking, running, weight-lifting, dancing, standing for long hours, or just cleaning the house, our feet are the ones that take most of the wear and tear.

So much of movement will not only leave your feet sore but can affect your knees, spine, and hips too. Therefore, it becomes all the more essential not just to keep your feet clean, dry, and healthy, but also pamper them with a refreshing foot soak.

After a hard day's work, you don't have to wait for the weekend to visit a spa and invest a fortune in pampering your feet, when there are several simple home remedies available for you to pamper your feet and relax at home.

One of the most relaxing gifts that you can give your feet is a foot soak. Foot soaks even help heal your skin and are more like a temporary nirvana. There is no better way to de-stress than a foot soak after a tiring long day. Foot soaks have been used as medicinal therapies for ages.

One such excellent and refreshing foot soak is the peppermint foot soak which you can do at home. The peppermint foot soak is a wonderful DIY to rejuvenate your feet.

Benefits Of Peppermint Foot Soak

• Peppermint offers several aromatherapy benefits such as boosting energy levels and soothing tired muscles.

• The peppermint foot soak leaves you feeling revitalized and refreshed.

• When combined with Epsom salt, peppermint foot soak also helps in relieving pain and relaxes the nerves.

• When peppermint is combined with lemon, it becomes great for detoxifying the body. It removes fungus from your feet and helps in getting rid of bad smell.

• Peppermint is effective in reducing stress, and together with Epsom salt, it can ease any stiffness and aches and promote good sleep.

How To Make Peppermint Foot Soak At Home

Ingredients:

• ½ Cup powdered milk

• ½ Cup Epsom salt

• 2 Tbsp loose peppermint tea

• 10 Drops of peppermint essential oil (optional)

Procedure:

1. Mix and stir all ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Transfer to an airtight container.

3. When required, add half a cup of peppermint foot soak in warm water, insert feet, and relax for 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Your feet will feel relaxed, rejuvenated and thank you.

Note:

• In case you do not have loose tea, opening a tea bag works too.

• The Epsom salt peppermint foot soak will last a month or two when kept sealed in an airtight jar.

• Once a week, you can also include a scrub, scraper, or pumice stone to remove dead skin cells.

Other Foot Soak Recipes Using Basic Ingredients

1. Vinegar is great for a footbath. Given its antibacterial and exfoliating properties, it is ideal to be used in beauty treatments. You just have to dilute a cup of apple cider vinegar in warm water and enjoy your footbath for 10 to 15 minutes twice or thrice a week.

2. Another great foot detox is to slice two small ginger roots and pour four cups of hot boiling water over them. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes and add this ginger water into your foot bath.

3. Dissolve 3 tbsp of baking soda in your basin and soak your feet in it for 20 minutes.

Some Essential Foot Care Tips To Remember

• Wash your feet daily in warm soapy water and keep them clean.

• Do not forget to dry them well to avoid fungal infections.

• Keep your feet moisturized and remove hard skin and calluses with a foot file.

• Trim toenails regularly using nail clippers.

• Wear comfortable shoes for daily use and limit high heels and pointed shoes for special occasions.

• Change your socks often to avoid foot odour.

• Although it is not advisable to wear flip flops all the time, you can use them to avoid catching athlete's foot when using public areas such as swimming pools or hotel bathrooms.

Foot soaks at home can be done often and are inexpensive. They can be done by people of any age, and do not require any caution. Therefore, if you love yourself and your feet, begin using the natural peppermint foot soak remedy and other natural home foot soak treatments to live healthy and enjoy your experience.