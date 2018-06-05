Acne problems can be the worse, especially if they're more than a usual occurrence. Do you suffer from acute acne troubles? Have you tried almost all commercial creams in the hopes that they will deliver what they promise - flawless, blemish-free skin?

Have you been left disappointed because your stubborn acne and acne marks refuse to go? Or is your skin too sensitive that you refrain from using anything that has even as little as an ounce of chemicals? Don't fret! All hope is not lost yet! Natural products are the way to go when everything else fails you.

While there are a lot of natural products and ingredients that can give you the desired results, nothing works as quickly and effectively as pomegranate. A homemade pomegranate face pack can work wonders in clearing up those ugly acne and scar marks.

This fruit is known as "the fruit of Paradise" for a reason - in fact several of them. It doesn't just taste great; it's seeds also enhance the flavour of other food items. Additionally, it offers various health benefits and leaves your skin glowing and looking healthy.

Couple these awesome benefits of pomegranate with green tea and you've definitely got yourself a winner. Green tea has natural antioxidants that help in detoxifying your body. This gives your skin a natural glow and a blemish-free skin.

Read now to find out on how you can make a homemade pomegranate and green tea face pack for treating acne and acne-related problems.

This homemade pomegranate and green tea face pack is easy to make and even easier to apply. Who knew something as simple as this homemade face pack can be the best solution to your acne problems?

This face pack takes about five minutes to prepare. All you need are a few simple ingredients that you're bound to find in your kitchen or refrigerator.

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon of pomegranate paste

• 1 tablespoon of yogurt

• 1 tablespoon of green tea (strain one packet)

• 1 tablespoon of honey

How To Apply:

1. If you don't have pomegranate paste ready made at home, throw some fresh pomegranate into the mixer/blend and blend it till you get a nice, consistent paste.

2. Pour this paste into a bowl and add yogurt to it.

3. Mix the two thoroughly till you get an even paste, without lumps or air bubbles.

4. Add one tablespoon of green tea to this mixture and mix it all together.

5. Once you're sure the green tea has mixed completely with the pomegranate and yogurt paste, add one tablespoon of honey to it.

6. Apply this paste on your face and massage your face for 5 to 10 minutes. This allows the ingredients to seep into your skin properly.

7. Leave the face pack on your face for another 20 minutes.

8. Wash your face with cold water.

9. Pat dry with a towel or soft cloth. Remember not to rub your skin, else this may aggravate your acne problem, damaging your skin even further.

10. Apply this face pack at least twice a week. Remember to make a fresh face pack for every application. This ensures that your skin reaps the maximum benefits of these ingredients.

Benefits Of The Pomegranate And Green Tea Face Pack

The reason for your acne could be several. If you have a severe acne problem, it's best you consult a dermatologist before taking things into your own hand. Your acne problem could be due to some illness, rather than a skin problem.

However, if it is a mere skin issue, this homemade pomegranate and green tea face pack will work wonders in solving the problem for you. All its ingredients have special benefits that work towards clearing your skin and ridding your face off that horrible acne.

1. Pomegranate:

Pomegranate contains several antioxidants, including vitamins A, C and E, as well as polyphenols. As such, it contains enough anti-inflammatory compounds to make the list of acne-fighting foods. Antioxidants are compounds that neutralize unstable oxygen molecules known as free radicals. These free radicals damage cells and tissues, which increases inflammation in your body.

They help reduce inflammation in your body, and those with acne are often found to have low levels of antioxidants. Inflammation plays a significant role in acne. The more inflammation penetrates into your skin, the worse your acne will be.

2. Green Tea:

Green tea is rich in catechins, which are antimicrobial and help destroy the acne-causing bacteria. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce the redness and inflammation that is often caused by acne. When consumed, the tea also helps treat hormonal imbalances that can often lead to acne.

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that help neutralize the damage-causing free radicals, protecting your skin cells and keeping them healthy. This helps prevent ageing. The antioxidants in green tea also help heal scars and marks that are often left behind by acne.

Large pores attract dirt and grease, leading to clogging and the formation of a pimple. Green tea is an efficient toner that helps unclog and refine your pores.

3. Yogurt:

Plain, unsweetened yogurt, or thicker types, like Greek yogurt with more bacteria, work best, since probiotics have been found to ease inflammation in the body. Acne-fighting bacteria such as Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus delbrueckii, and the sub-species Bifidobacterium bifidum are present in many types of yogurt.

In addition, yogurt contains lactic acid. This is important, as it is a natural antibiotic, which works as an exfoliator and boosts the production of collagen. Plain yogurt also contains nutrients like zinc and vitamin B, which have been found to promote healthy skin.

4. Honey:

Honey is completely a natural and chemical-free solution, used widely for treating acne. Did you know that many of the anti-acne products add honey as a main component? Honey has been used for treating pimples and acne for a long time. Acne is caused by a bacterium called Propionibacterium acnes.

Honey, with its fine antibacterial capacities, is the perfect remedy for killing the germs outside and as well as inside your skin. Besides, honey is also excellent for detoxifying your body. Honey cleans your blood, boosts metabolism, and rejuvenates the immune system, if you consume it religiously.