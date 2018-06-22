Peppermint Foot Balm Recipe For Cracked Heels And Tired Feet

Going for a pedicure is perhaps the best way to pamper your feet. This treatment can help the skin stay moisturized and soft, ward off issues like calluses and promote blood circulation in the skin on your feet. However, a pedicure should only be done once a month, as overdoing it can do more harm than good.

This is where foot balms come into the picture, as they can be used every day and can help your feet stay in a tip-top shape. While there are a variety of foot balms available in the beauty stores, if you wish to create one using natural ingredients, then we've got you covered.

As today we're letting you know about the recipe of an amazing foot balm that can treat cracked heels, calm tired feet and ward off infections.

This nourishing foot balm can be easily whisked at home and using it every day can provide a soothing relief to your feet after a hectic day. Its regular application can repair cracked heels and soften calluses.

Here is the recipe to make your own all-natural Peppermint foot balm.

What You'll Need:

¼th cup olive oil

¼th cup coconut oil

¼th cup cocoa butter

25 g grated beeswax

25 drops peppermint essential oil

10 drops lemongrass essential oil

5 drops vanilla essential oil

5 drops lavender essential oil

How To Use:

• Take a container, put olive oil, coconut oil, cocoa butter and beeswax in it.

• Place it on the stove and let it boil on medium-low heat for just a little while.

• Add the essential oils and stir with a spoon to get the blend ready.

• Allow the concoction to cool off for 5-6 hours.

• Use this homemade foot balm before going to bed at night.

How Often:

Use this amazing foot balm on a daily basis to achieve visible and effective results.

Benefits Of The Peppermint Essential Oil

• Peppermint essential oil tends to have a cooling effect and can effectively treat aching feet.

• This essential oil is also great for moisturizing dry skin on the feet. Regular application of peppermint balm can help you get rid of the cracked feet.

• A rich source of microbial properties, this essential oil is capable of keeping infections at bay.

• The refreshing scent of peppermint essential oil can also leave your feet smelling fresh and lovely.

Benefits Of Olive Oil:

• The ultra-moisturising abilities of olive oil enable it to soften rough skin on the feet.

• Olive oil can provide a deep nourishment to the skin and effectively treat cracked feet.

• The powerful antioxidants present in olive oil can destroy germs and make sure that the skin on your feet stays infection free.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil:

• The versatile coconut oil is packed with antibacterial properties that can destroy bacteria and eradicate the dirt substances from the deep layers of the skin on your feet.

• Coconut oil can also act as an exfoliating agent and remove the dead skin cells from the skin.

• This remarkable natural oil is considered to be a potent remedy for common problems like corn and calluses.

Benefits Of Beeswax:

• The rich texture of beeswax can work wonders on cracked heels. Its application can not only get rid of the cracks but also soften the texture of the skin.

• Beeswax can also relieve pain and make your tired feet feel better.

• Often used in store-bought foot balms, this ingredient can help retain the moisture in your skin and help your feet stay well moisturized at all times.

Benefits Of Cocoa Butter:

• Enriched with vitamin E, cocoa butter can restore the moisture in the skin and help your feet become soft and smooth.

• The deep penetrating ability of cocoa butter enables it to provide a deep nourishment to the skin on your feet and make sure it does not get too dry.

• The rich and thick texture of cocoa butter helps it to treat cracked heels.

Benefits Of Lemongrass Essential Oil:

• Lemongrass essential oil is famous for its calming properties. This enables it to calm tired feet and freshen up the skin.

• The aromatic abilities of this essential oil can also help your feet smell great after a long day.

• This essential oil can detoxify the skin on your feet and ensure that it stays free of infections.

So, use this wonderful foot balm on a regular basis to pamper your feet.