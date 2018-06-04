How To Use Vitamin E Oil For Acne Scars

Vitamin E oil is a versatile oil that is widely used for treating a myriad of skin-related problems. Packed with powerful antioxidants and skin-healing properties, this natural oil has always been a true favourite skin care ingredient of women all over the world.

It is often used as a key ingredient in skin care products like serum, creams, lotions, etc. It possesses the ability to treat damaged skin by promoting the growth of new skin cells. And this property of vitamin E oil makes it an excellent remedy for treating unsightly problems like acne scars.

Acne breakouts often leave scars behind that can be quite a pain to get rid of. However, with the help of vitamin E oil's skin-healing properties, it is very much possible to reduce the prominence of acne scars.

Here, we've listed the best ways to use this remarkable oil for acne scars. Try them to be able to flaunt a scar-free skin.

1. Direct Massage

This is perhaps the easiest way to use vitamin E oil for fading acne scars. Massaging it on the affected area can boost blood circulation and lighten the prominence of scars.

How To Use:

Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule and slather it all over the affected area. Gently massage with your fingertips for 10 minutes. Then, leave it on for another hour or so before washing it off with a light cleanser and lukewarm water. Try this method multiple times in a day for fast results.

2. With Tea Tree Oil

The incredible combination of vitamin E oil and tea tree oil can effectively lighten acne scars and also ward off future breakouts.

How To Use:

Create a blend of vitamin E oil and 3-4 drops of tea tree oil. Spread it all over the troubled area. Leave it on for 20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Once a week, use this homemade concoction to reduce the appearance of acne scars.

3. With Sandalwood Powder

A true favourite for lightening and toning purposes, sandalwood powder when used in combination with this excellent oil can effectively treat acne scars.

How To Use:

Combine ½ a teaspoon of vitamin E oil and a pinch of sandalwood powder. Put the material on the affected spots. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. Use this method 3-4 times in a week for visible results.

4. With Tomato Pulp

The combination of tomato pulp and vitamin E oil can easily get into the deep layers of your skin and heal the damage, thus reducing the appearance of acne scars.

How To Use:

Prepare a paste of 1 teaspoon of tomato pulp and ½ a teaspoon of vitamin E oil. Slather the creamy paste all over the troubled area. Allow it to stay there for an hour before rinsing it off. Try using this method 4-5 times in a week for effective results.

5. With Turmeric Powder

Turmeric powder is replete with antibacterial and skin-healing properties. When combined with the goodness of vitamin E oil, it can make the acne scars less noticeable.

How To Use:

Put together a blend of a pinch of turmeric powder and ½ a teaspoon of vitamin E oil. Smear the blend all over the troubled area. Let it stay there for about 15-20 minutes before washing it off with tepid water. Use this blend at least twice a week for getting the desired results.

So, you could use vitamin E oil in any of the above-stated ways to bid adieu to acne scars.