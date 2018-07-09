How To Use Spinach For Glowing Skin

Our skin is one of the most important and sensitive organs of our body and with time it tends to lose its elasticity and glow. Not only with time, there are other factors that make our skin look dull and dry. These are pollution, stress, UV rays of the sun, excess use of chemicals, etc.

All these factors contribute to premature ageing, fine line, dark spots, acne, and wrinkles. So, how do we get back the lost glow on our skin? Well, today we have an amazing green leafy vegetable for you: spinach.

Spinach is not only good for the health but it's excellent for the skin, as it is very effective in maintaining our skin health. Spinach is packed with powerful nutrients, like vitamins A, C, K, B1, B2, B6, iron, magnesium, calcium, folate, protein, phosphorus, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, etc.

It also contains beta-carotene, an antioxidant that helps to repair damaged skin. Since spinach is high in water content, it helps to keep the skin hydrated and glowing. So, today we have a simple homemade spinach face mask for glowing skin.

It's very easy to make and it just requires few ingredients that you can easily find. So, before we look into how to make a face mask, let us take a peek into the benefits of spinach for the skin.

Benefits Of Spinach For The Skin

Spinach has a lot of benefits for the skin. These are as follows:

1. Prevents Acne:

People with oily skin are often prone to acne. This is because the dirt gets deposited on the skin pores and this leads to acne. So, the excellent properties found in spinach help to get rid of oil and dirt and leave the skin feeling fresh and glowing.

2. Protects The Skin From UV Rays:

Vitamin B present in spinach helps to protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun, like sun burn, premature ageing, brown spots, etc.

3. Anti-Ageing:

Spinach is rich in antioxidant properties that help to slow down the ageing process. Regular use of spinach will help to make the skin look younger and rejuvenated.

4. Clears Complexion:

Spinach is good for both oily and dry skin. The vitamin K and folate present in it aids in minimizing dark circles, acne and skin inflammation. Also, it gives you quick relief from dry and itchy skin and provides a radiant and glowing skin.

5. Repairs The Skin:

Spinach is rich in vitamins A and C, wherein vitamin A helps to improve the skin tone and vitamin C repairs the skin cells and helps to make the skin look radiant and glowing.

As we age, our skin starts to lose its elasticity and glow and we start getting wrinkles, dark patches, fine lines, etc. So, the best way to treat our skin would be to use a homemade spinach face mask. This face mask will add glow to your skin. Let's take a look.

How To Make Spinach Face Mask For Glowing Skin

Spinach, gram flour, milk and honey face mask:

Gram flour, also known as besan, has a lot of skin benefits. Gram flour is an excellent exfoliator. It helps to gently remove the dead skin cells from the skin and lighten the skin complexion. It also helps to get rid of acne, controls excess oil on the face and also gets rid of unwanted facial hair.

Milk contains a powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients that's great for the skin. The vitamin A found in milk helps to treat dry, flaky skin and helps in the growth of new skin cells.

Vitamin D helps to boost the production of collagen, slows down fine lines and wrinkles, reduces acne and promotes skin elasticity. Milk also contain lactic acid that helps to moisturize and hydrate the skin and makes the skin glow.

Honey is a natural humectant and it helps to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized for a long period of time. It also helps to remove blackheads, spots, fine lines and wrinkles.

Requirements:

• 10-15 spinach leaves

• 2 tablespoons of gram flour

• 3 tablespoons of milk

• 1 tablespoon of honey

Procedure:

• Wash 10-15 spinach leaves and wash them well.

• Put them in a grinder, add a little water and make it into a smooth paste.

• In a bowl, add 5 tablespoons of spinach paste and mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour, 3 tablespoons of milk and 1 tablespoon of honey.

• Apply this paste all over your face and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Use this mask 2 times a week for glowing skin.

There you go, easy-peasy, isn't it? Glowing skin can be attained in an instant with this amazing face mask. Stay pretty!