How To Use Grapefruit Sugar Scrub For Skin Whitening

Not everybody is blessed with a flawless skin. And to add to that, we have other factors that make our skin worse, like pollution, harmful rays of the sun, unhealthy and improper diet, less intake of water, stress and so on. All these factors cause our skin to look unhealthy, dark, dehydrated and dull. The skin becomes dry, dull and pigmented mainly due to the accumulation of dead skin cells. So, a proper care is necessary in order to keep your skin looking healthy, clean, clear and bright.

There are many fruits that we can use to brighten our skin. Instead of spending a lot of cash on expensive creams and lotions, try using fruits to treat your skin. The vitamins and minerals present in fruits help to repair skin damage, encourage the growth of new skin cells, inhibit the production of melanin (pigment that darkens the skin), etc.

Grapefruit is a subtropical citrus fruit that has a sour taste and is known as "Chakotra" in Hindi. Grapefruits are widely found and cultivated in China, Florida, California and other semi tropical southern states. Grapefruit contains high amounts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are beneficial for the skin through consumption and topical use.

There are various homemade remedies that you can make with different fruits to brighten your skin. There are hundreds of home remedies to treat your skin, but today we will teach you how to make a homemade grapefruit sugar scrub for skin brightening. Come on, let us take a look:

Homemade Grapefruit Sugar Scrub For Skin Brightening:

Ingredients:

• ½ cup of sugar

• 1 tablespoon of coconut oil

• 1 tablespoon of raw honey

• 2 drops of lemon essential oil

• 2 drops of grapefruit essential oil

• 1 whole grapefruit

How To Make:

• In a clean bowl, mix sugar and honey. Now in a separate bowl whip up the coconut oil with a fork until it turns into a liquid.

• Add coconut oil over the honey and sugar mixture, then the essential oils along with half cut grapefruit juice.

• Mix all the ingredients well.

Note: If you are going to use the grapefruit sugar scrub the same day you make it, then you can use the freshly squeezed grapefruit juice. But if you plan to store it and use it later, then omit the juice and just use the essential oil as the fresh juice will get spoiled.

How To Use:

• Apply this scrub all over your body in the shower. Massage it in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes.

• Now, rinse it off and pat dry your skin.

• Use this scrub every week to get a bright skin.

Why This Works:

Grapefruit contains vitamin C which is an antioxidant that helps to stimulate the production of collagen and provides elasticity to the skin. The antioxidant retinol helps to make your skin soft, renews damaged skin and treats pigmented skin.

Grapefruit also contains salicylic acid that helps to slough off dead skin cells. Grapefruit helps to detoxify, exfoliate and brighten the skin.

Sugar, on the other hand, is an excellent exfoliant because of its small particles. It helps to remove dead skin cells and reveal the glowing, healthy-looking skin from underneath. It also improves the blood flow to the skin and also hydrates and moisturises the skin.

Coconut oil is packed with fatty acids that help to keep the skin moisturised. The lauric acid found in this oil helps to kill bacteria that damage the skin. It can also be used for skin lightening.

Raw honey has bleaching properties that can help to lighten the skin. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of raw honey restrain bacterial infection on the skin. Honey also helps to unclog pores and protects the skin from any kind of damages.

Certain enzymes found in raw honey help to promote cell regeneration and lighten the skin. Since it's a natural humectant, it helps to keep the skin hydrated and moisturised, therefore, making the skin look soft and smooth.

Essential oils are highly concentrated oils that are extracted from plants. These oils help to provide flawless and glowing skin. But before you use essential oils, make sure you do a patch test as they can sometimes cause allergic reactions.

You can also use grapefruit peels to make a homemade scrub. The peels also help to exfoliate the dead skin cells and allow the formation of new cells. The potassium present in grapefruit acts as a UV shield and helps to smoothen wrinkles and fine lines.

Now that you know the benefits of grapefruit, it's time you give it a try.